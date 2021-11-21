Column: Hope despite coups in Africa

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Africa, to some extent, has been a stubborn exception. In a study of coup d’états on the continent from 1956-2001, political scientist John McGowan found evidence of coup activity in every year starting from the first post-colonial coup attempt in Africa in 1958 through 2001. Coups have become “almost exclusively an African phenomenon,” McGowan concluded.

But recently, Africa has been catching up with the rest of the world. In a study of coup d’états from 1950-2014, political scientist Jonathan Powell and his colleagues found that coups have become “an increasing rarity, even in Africa, the world’s most coup-plagued continent.” He and his coauthors characterize the trend in Africa as one of “slow decline — but continued existence.” They attribute the trend, in part, to the African Union (AU).

The Organization for African Unity (OAU), the AU’s predecessor, was predicated on a policy of non-intervention — a commitment to stay out of African states’ domestic affairs. Though consistent with the international norm of sovereignty, this resulted in creating an expectation for would-be coup-plotters that they could act with impunity. During the Cold War, coups were not only not always condemned, they were at times implicitly or even explicitly endorsed if they furthered superpower geopolitical interests.