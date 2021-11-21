Column: Hope despite coups in Africa

On Oct. 25, Gen. Abdel Fattah al-Burhan seized control of Sudan. The military had been governing Sudan with civilian leaders since the overthrow of longstanding dictator Omar al-Bashir in April of 2019. Burhan’s seizure of power occurred just before a transition to democratic rule was expected to begin. Though he has said that elections will be held in 2023, few take him at his word.
The coup in Sudan is part of a “worrying trend” across Africa, according to “The Economist” news outlet. There have been two coups in roughly two years in Mali. In September, there was a coup in Guinea. And when Chad’s dictator Idriss Deby died in battle against rebels in the spring, his son took over in defiance of calls to hand power over to civilians.
Advocates of democracy and human rights view events such as these with alarm. Coups, which are un-democratic by nature, can stymie economic development, perpetuate corruption, and enable the violent suppression of opposition.
But recent events in Africa, while troubling, should be considered in the broader context.
Coup activity has significantly declined in most areas of the world since the 1960s and ’70s. In Europe, where democracy is well-consolidated, the likelihood of a coup occurring is exceedingly low. Even in Latin America, the region of the world where coup activity has been second most common (behind Africa), coups have become relatively rare.
Africa, to some extent, has been a stubborn exception. In a study of coup d’états on the continent from 1956-2001, political scientist John McGowan found evidence of coup activity in every year starting from the first post-colonial coup attempt in Africa in 1958 through 2001. Coups have become “almost exclusively an African phenomenon,” McGowan concluded.
But recently, Africa has been catching up with the rest of the world. In a study of coup d’états from 1950-2014, political scientist Jonathan Powell and his colleagues found that coups have become “an increasing rarity, even in Africa, the world’s most coup-plagued continent.” He and his coauthors characterize the trend in Africa as one of “slow decline — but continued existence.” They attribute the trend, in part, to the African Union (AU).
The Organization for African Unity (OAU), the AU’s predecessor, was predicated on a policy of non-intervention — a commitment to stay out of African states’ domestic affairs. Though consistent with the international norm of sovereignty, this resulted in creating an expectation for would-be coup-plotters that they could act with impunity. During the Cold War, coups were not only not always condemned, they were at times implicitly or even explicitly endorsed if they furthered superpower geopolitical interests.
The end of the Cold War brought with it a normative shift that included a push for the global promotion of democracy. In 2002, the AU replaced the OAU as Africa’s main regional body. In a marked shift, the AU’s founding charter allows for suspending member states that undergo unconstitutional transfers of power and put in place a framework for publicizing and sanctioning democratic transgressions, establishing a potential deterrent for would-be coup plotters.
When the recent coup occurred in Sudan, the AU, along with the United Nations and Western donors, were quick to condemn the power grab. It remains to be seen what, if any, concrete action might follow. Cutting off foreign aid and trade could bring significant pressure to bear on Sudan’s power brokers.
It is unlikely that Sudan will transition to democracy in the immediate future. Previous longstanding dictator, Omar a-Bashir, retained power for three decades before being forcibly deposed two and half years ago. Burhan and Sudan’s current military rulers, like Bashir, seem unlikely to hand over power willingly. But perhaps regional and international pressure, in conjunction with an active opposition within Sudan, could expedite regime change. Coups will likely continue to occur at times in Africa. Hopefully when they do, though, we can see to it that they are at least as short-lived as possible.
David R. Dreyer is a political science professor at Lenoir-Rhyne University.