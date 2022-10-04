Column: Hop online for more puzzles, comics

Folks, the message has been received. I hear you loud and clear.

Change is hard and many of us are uncomfortable with new comics or a new crossword.

I get it. Two print papers are delivered to my house each day. I like the tangible feel of the print edition, and sometimes I am nostalgic for my early days in this business.

But I am no longer driving a 1973 Pontiac with paint peeling on the hood, so I do make changes.

I bet you do, too.

And I am not returning to you empty-handed. The Hickory Daily Record now has a place where subscribers get access to 496 daily comics, about 35 digital puzzles and about 15 syndicated columnists, including Dear Abby.

I know some of you will call and remind me that you do not do the internet. I get that.

But I bet you have a child, a friend or a relative who does do the internet. I am also willing to bet those folks would help you access the items.

Here is the address: hickoryrecord.com/go-comics

For the record, my 86-year-old dad does the internet. You can find him on Facebook hitting ‘like’ on the posts of my friends!

A deal that cannot be beat

There is one catch when it comes to accessing all those puzzles and comics. You have to be a subscriber.

Here’s the good news. We are offering a 26-week digital subscription for $1. You read that right. One lousy buck gets you half a year’s access to a plethora of puzzles and a collection of comics. Folks, that is a deal and a half.

One more thing

To all the people who called or dropped a note saying you welcomed the changes to the paper’s content, let me say: Thank you.

Your kind words really meant a great deal to me and the journalists who work here.