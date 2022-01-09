Column: Hold Jan. 6 rioters accountable and move on from the Big Lie

“Is this America?” Capitol police officer Harry Dunn wondered aloud after the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection that left five people dead and approximately 140 officers injured. Dunn had just spent the day fending off violent rioters (and suffering racial abuse, having repeatedly being called the “n” word) who were attempting to undermine the democratic process by seeking to disrupt certification of the 2020 election that was won by Joe Biden. It has now been a year since the insurrection. Was what occurred on that day, in retrospect, America?

The riots on Jan. 6 were not, technically, a coup attempt. Coups, as defined by political scientists Jonathan Powell and Clayton Thyne, two leading scholars on the subject, are “illegal and overt attempts by the military or other elites within the state apparatus to unseat the sitting executive.” The rioters do not fit that description (though disturbing evidence has come to light that former national security advisor Michael Flynn and other military veterans were involved in a plan to evoke emergency powers to delay or prevent election certification). The events of Jan. 6 differed from the coup in Myanmar, for example, which occurred less than a month after the Capitol insurrection, in which the military seized power, deposing the democratically-elected civilian government. The riots in the U.S. were carried out by protestors without the status or influence to potentially seize power after breaching the Capitol Building.