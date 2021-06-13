Column: Hildebran Heritage Museum tells story of a Burke County hub

Johnny explained that Karen Robinson, Hildebran’s mayor when the move took place in 2011 after the town made the auditorium basement space available, “worked tirelessly in making the move and adding additional artifacts …”

Johnny said the auditorium, built in 1957; the “new” high school building, constructed in 1948; and the 1963-built gym are the only former school structures still in use. “As a group,” Johnny reported, “these buildings are referred to as the Albert Parkhurst Municipal Complex. Mr. Parkhurst was a longtime mayor of the town and a charter member of HHDA.”

Speaking about the Hildebran community, Johnny made it clear that it’s more than the 2,000 town inhabitants. The town is, as Johnny described, “the hub of the larger Hildebran school community, which consists of all of Icard Township with a population of about 16,000. Thousands of Hildebran High and Junior High School alumni who lived outside the town limits still considered Hildebran their hometown.”

Just so you’ll know, Hildebran High School, which later became Hildebran Junior High School (1974-87), closed in 1974 due to consolidation with George Hilderbrand, Valdese, and Drexel high schools to form East Burke High School.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}