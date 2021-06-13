Column: Hildebran Heritage Museum tells story of a Burke County hub

I appreciate story suggestions, including one I recently got about the Hildebran Heritage Museum — that it was extremely well done and represented the town and the school. I called the museum and left a message. Retired Burke County Public Schools educator and current volunteer museum curator Johnny Childers returned my call. We agreed on a date and time for me to visit the museum at 202 South Center St.
Yes, it’s extremely well done — and well cared for. Not only was Johnny there, but I met four other volunteers in the space of one hour.
Before touring the museum, which is in the basement of Hildebran’s municipal auditorium across the street from Hildebran’s town hall, Johnny and I sat down in the conference room, so Johnny could share some background.
The Hildebran Heritage and Development Association (HHDA) established the multi-room exhibition hall in 2006. Its goal, Johnny explained, is “to recover and preserve the Hildebran community’s unique history and heritage in one place accessible to everyone who may be interested.”
The museum started in a former classroom in the old Hildebran Graded School, which I’ll talk more about later. In 2016, fire destroyed all but the old school’s iconic stairwell, the “tower.” The heritage association had moved the museum to the auditorium basement before the fire, however.
Johnny explained that Karen Robinson, Hildebran’s mayor when the move took place in 2011 after the town made the auditorium basement space available, “worked tirelessly in making the move and adding additional artifacts …”
Johnny said the auditorium, built in 1957; the “new” high school building, constructed in 1948; and the 1963-built gym are the only former school structures still in use. “As a group,” Johnny reported, “these buildings are referred to as the Albert Parkhurst Municipal Complex. Mr. Parkhurst was a longtime mayor of the town and a charter member of HHDA.”
Speaking about the Hildebran community, Johnny made it clear that it’s more than the 2,000 town inhabitants. The town is, as Johnny described, “the hub of the larger Hildebran school community, which consists of all of Icard Township with a population of about 16,000. Thousands of Hildebran High and Junior High School alumni who lived outside the town limits still considered Hildebran their hometown.”
Just so you’ll know, Hildebran High School, which later became Hildebran Junior High School (1974-87), closed in 1974 due to consolidation with George Hilderbrand, Valdese, and Drexel high schools to form East Burke High School.
As for the tower, it looked just like a castle tower when it was part of the school that burned. It’s going to be around for a good long while thanks to funding by the town of Hildebran and money raised by HHDA through the sale of memorial wall tiles to renovate the structure. “It will be a monument,” said Johnny. “It used to be a stairwell in the school. It’s just a shell now. No stairs inside or out. The tower is the symbol of the [old] high school and then junior high school. The school yearbook at one time was called ‘The Tower.’”
Now, to the fun part: touring the museum. I love looking at old stuff and reading about the ways of the past. My first stop was the Zeno Crump Room. Zeno was Hildebran High School graduate, Army veteran, and teacher and then principal in the Hildebran community. His room contains much school memorabilia, including yearbooks and athletic team mementos. Teams were called the Royals in keeping with the school’s tower. This space also features local churches and the Henry River Mill Village made famous by “The Hunger Games” movie.
On a wall is a brief history of Hildebran School, first occupied in 1917. Its earliest principal was Miss Daisy Trexler of Rockhill, N.C. There was no electricity until the early 1920s. The school’s auditorium was lit by gas lanterns. Classrooms had no lights and were heated by woodstoves. “It was entirely the teacher’s responsibility to see that the classroom was kept heated,” the report stated. “The boys in the class carried in firewood and helped start the fire. The girls in class had to sweep the floors at the end of the day.”
Water for the school came from a well at the school’s rear. It had a hand pump. Two buildings behind the school served as restrooms. Plumbing was installed in the school around 1920.
There was no lunchroom. Students carried their lunches to school in covered pails or boxes. They had one hour for lunch, which they could enjoy inside or outside.
In the Farm and Factory Room, I saw the museum’s oldest artifacts, a bed and chest from 1848. They’d first belonged to the Reuben Yoder family. All the Yoder children were born in that bed known as a “cord” bed. The room contained much old farm equipment as well as machinery that had been used when textile mills were flourishing in the area.
The George Hildebrand Room is a work in progress but does already contain a few items representative of various aspects of the community.
In The Berry Room, I spotted a 1910 wedding dress that had been worn by Fannie Elizabeth Whisnant Hallyburton, grandmother of Karen Robinson mentioned earlier in this story. Fannie’s sister, Estelle Whisnant Hallyburton, had made the dress.
The Depot Room contains a most interesting story about a man named Clyde Vaughn who moved the Hildebran depot piece by piece using only his car to carry the parts to his property, where he reconstructed the structure and used it as a workshop.
Share story ideas with Mary at marycanrobert@charter.net.
