Column: Hickory is a Cracker Barrel town

Do you prefer Cracker Barrel or Whole Foods? Your answer to that question might reveal more than you realize. In 2011, David Wasserman of the Cook Political Report wondered if the 2012 election between Barack Obama and Mitt Romney could come down to Cracker Barrel patrons versus Whole Foods shoppers. He noted that in the 2008 election, Obama won 81% of the counties with a Whole Foods but only 36% of those with a Cracker Barrel. It may seem like a strange association. Why would those who prefer fried chicken and fritters vote differently from those who prefer organic kale and kimchi?

Whole Foods and Cracker Barrels appeal to different clienteles. Cracker Barrel shows deference for tradition, offering a rustic family-dining experience centered on American southern cooking. Whole Foods, conversely, offers possibilities for upending convention and exploring culturally diverse cuisine. Cracker Barrel is for stuffy conservatives, not for people “like me,” some may conclude. Whole Foods is for liberal coastal elites, others may conclude, not for people “like me.”

As shown by Bill Bishop in his book “The Big Sort: Why the Clustering of Like-Minded America is Tearing Us Apart” first published in 2008, Americans have increasingly segregated themselves geographically in accordance with lifestyle preferences. Rather than opposites attracting, we prefer to be by others who are “like us.” We may not consciously move to a neighborhood because those who live in a particular area share our political preferences. But we tend to cluster around others who we feel most comfortable with, which tends to be those who value and want the same things as we do. Liberals tend to live near one another in neighborhoods with Whole Foods, while conservatives tend to cluster in counties with Cracker Barrels.

States in the U.S. are commonly characterized as being blue or red. But this glosses over fundamental intrastate differences, particularly those between rural and urban areas. Within states, blue and red, are pockets of conservative and liberal enclaves. Larger, more densely populated diverse cities tend to be more liberal than smaller, more homogenous towns. Still, there is political segregation at a further residential micro-level. Within the city of Hickory, for example, there is wide variation in aggregate political orientations across neighborhoods.

The New York Times has an interactive webpage that allows for exploring the political diversity (or lack thereof) of neighborhoods across the country (the site can be found by searching the phrase “do I live in a political bubble” online). The page provides information on how Republican or Democratic an area is around an inputted street address using data on voter registration, demographics, and election results.

In general, the greater Hickory area is considerably more conservative than liberal. According to the Catawba County government website, Republicans outnumber Democrats in the county by more than 2:1 (43.5% of registered voters are Republican, 20% Democrat, 36.1% unaffiliated). Where I live in Viewmont, according to the NYT interactive webpage, 63% of my neighbors are Republicans or lean that way.

In the downtown area, though, the percentages flip. In the area surrounding the Station and the post office, 63% (the average between the two locations, 64 and 62%, respectively) are Democrats or lean that way. In the area surrounding Lenoir-Rhyne University, a majority (55%) are on the Democratic/liberal side.

There are a few places in Hickory that are relatively politically diverse. In proximity to the Highland Recreation Center, for example, approximately 45% are Democrats, 50% are Republicans, and 5% are independents. In proximity to the CVS in Viewmont, 49% are Democrats, 46% are Republicans, and 5% are independents. But there are also places that are highly segregated. Around the Ridgeview Recreation Center and Ridgeview Library, only 11% of residents are Republicans. Moving farther out of Hickory, only 22% of those who live near the Bethlehem library are Democrats.

Political sorting in Hickory (and elsewhere) is partly a result of racial segregation. Ridgeview is described on the Hickory government’s website as a neighborhood that “historically has been, and continues to be … predominantly African American.” There is a strong association in the United States between African Americans and the Democratic Party. Predominantly white, rural areas, tend to be Republican in orientation.

But even in the absence of racial differences, there would still be political sorting. Those who developed the NYT interactive sorting website note that there are areas such as Cedar Grove and Upper Montclair in New Jersey where though the racial makeup of the neighborhoods are similar, the communities are sorted politically.

With sorting has come the breakdown of broad-based organizations. For example, in “The Big Sort,” Bishop notes a contrast between the American Legislative Exchange Council (ALEC), an association for conservative state legislators, and its less ideological predecessor. Rather than bringing together diverse groups of individuals, organizations today are more likely to be associations of those who think and act similarly.

Churches have not been immune to this dynamic. In 2020, a church in Hickory conducted a survey of its members on questions related to politics, race, and the pandemic. The results indicated that while 55.7% of church members identified as conservative and 37.1 Republican, only 3.6 identified as liberal and 5.7% as Democratic. A third identified as being Trump supporters while a mere 5% identified as being Biden supporters.

Assuming that we have become more politically sorted (as the data has shown), what are the consequences? Social psychological research has shown that “mixed company moderates; like-minded company polarizes,” as Bishop has put it. Partisans become more extreme when grouped with those who are like-minded. Similarly, those who are racially prejudiced become more so when grouped together with those that have similar beliefs. Sorting makes it more likely that individuals, and consequently the groups that they are part of, will be more extreme. We have become more sorted not only physically but also psychologically. This makes it less likely that we will work together in pursuit of common goals.

There is not a Whole Foods within 30 miles of Hickory. Conversely, there is a Cracker Barrel in Hickory and three others within 30 miles. This is a Cracker Barrel town. For those who stick to Whole Foods, maybe it is time to give Cracker Barrel a try. Though you may feel a bit out of place, we should all at least be able to find some comfort in a plate of waffles, fried chicken, and potatoes with all the fixins.