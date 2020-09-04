Column: Hickory High or Claremont Central -- would you believe both are correct?

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Hickory Daily Record, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Hickory High or Claremont Central, which was the appropriate name for the high school where Hickory students earned diplomas?

It appears both names are correct — at least up until 1972, when the current Hickory High School was built.

Journalist Jason Jett contributed five articles to the Hickory Daily Record, recounting the racial strife, progress and current goals of the local civil rights movement. The stories ran over three days in the paper, beginning Aug. 30 and concluding in the Sept. 1 edition. In one of those stories, Jett wrote that the name of the school became Hickory High in 1972. Before that, it was Claremont Central.

A reader called, saying she graduated in the 1960s, and the name of the school was Hickory High at that time.

So, what is the right answer?

Beverly Snowden, director of communications for Hickory Public Schools, tackled the question head-on. She revisited old high school annuals and photos.