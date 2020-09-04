Column: Hickory High or Claremont Central -- would you believe both are correct?

Hickory High or Claremont Central, which was the appropriate name for the high school where Hickory students earned diplomas?
It appears both names are correct — at least up until 1972, when the current Hickory High School was built.
Journalist Jason Jett contributed five articles to the Hickory Daily Record, recounting the racial strife, progress and current goals of the local civil rights movement. The stories ran over three days in the paper, beginning Aug. 30 and concluding in the Sept. 1 edition. In one of those stories, Jett wrote that the name of the school became Hickory High in 1972. Before that, it was Claremont Central.
A reader called, saying she graduated in the 1960s, and the name of the school was Hickory High at that time.
So, what is the right answer?
Beverly Snowden, director of communications for Hickory Public Schools, tackled the question head-on. She revisited old high school annuals and photos.
She found that both names were used. Claremont Central was the official name. But most students and parents had long referred to the school as Hickory High.
Here’s how a 1950 issue of the Hickory Twig student newspaper explained how one school had two names:
“In 1924, the Evangelical and Reformed Church donated the property on which the Hickory High school building now stands. The Claremont college, a denominational college sponsored by the Reformed church, preceded the high school in establishment on this same property. Hence the name Claremont Central High.
“Through the years, for the sake of distinguishing the high school in the little town of Claremont from the high school in Hickory, as well as for the sake of appropriateness, the building has been known as Hickory High school.”
Snowden said Larry Conger, who works in maintenance at Hickory High, unearthed the Twig article in our search for the truth.
Hickory Log yearbooks provided no further clarity. The 1963 yearbook noted it was published by the students of Claremont Central High School. The 1943 yearbook listed the school as Hickory High School.
Today, the former Claremont Central is home to the community’s cultural center. Occupants include the Catawba Science Center and the Hickory Musuem of Art.
And that’s the story of how one school was blessed with two names.
Eric Millsaps is editor of the Hickory Daily Record.
