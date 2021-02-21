Column: Help make a gentler world

Many people from older generations were taught the mantra, “Help other people, but don’t expect anything in return.” Today we call it doing acts of kindness for other people. Acts of kindness may be the glue that allows us to maintain our sanity in these difficult times and change how we interact in our communities. Acts of kindness are related to social capital, which is basically building positive social and cultural relationships to help people "get by."

Examples of social capital include opening a door for someone, returning a lost item to a stranger, giving someone directions and providing an unsolicited compliment. In general, beneficial interactions between people, even if they don't know each other or necessarily like each other, are included.

Even with our families, who we know and love, acts of kindness don’t automatically appear. It takes a deliberate choice by us to be kind. Here are some tried and true ideas for how to be kind with those special people in our families. Acts of kindness are sometimes like chain letters. One act of kindness may be multiplied to manifold acts of kindnesses.