Column: Healthy perspective helps me stay balanced in pandemic circus

Unlike my parents during the war, throughout the pandemic I have the convenience of ordering online whatever I need to live and be comfortable, essentials and luxuries, and I can safely spend time outdoors. I don’t have to leave a city home to live more safely with strangers in a country home. I never have to worry about a bomb dropping on my property or me or being taken war prisoner. I remember my mother’s story of going to the mayor’s office to procure food stamps toward the end of the war when Germany was bombed around the clock, even the small villages, where mostly women, children and the elderly resided.

She took her younger brother along and before they could return home, the sirens alarmed to an imminent attack. Her younger brother, who had waited outside the office, ran away in fear. She later found him in a nearby farmer’s woodshed. The bomb dropped on farmland on the outskirts of the village but sent blast waves through the entire area. Once my mother arrived home, she found my grandmother sitting on a chair trembling. She had been terrified that the bomb had killed her children as she had watched the doors and windows in her home fly open and shut immediately following the bomb’s explosion.