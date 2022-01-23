Column: Healthy perspective helps me stay balanced in pandemic circus

My friend in Sweden wrote in a recent holiday card that she wishes for the COVID-19 circus to end soon. I think this is one statement most global citizens would agree with, if not all. I certainly do. The circus is also a great analogy in more ways than one. I consider myself to be like a funambulist, who tries to balance life by continuing to enjoy each day but also prevent COVID-19 infection.
One way I have kept my balance during this pandemic is by keeping a healthy perspective. Often I think of the millions of refugees worldwide, many of whom live in refugee camps in crowded, temporary housing, eat a poor diet, and put up with deplorable sanitary conditions. According to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, more than 82 million people have been displaced worldwide — forced out of their homes and communities because of civil conflicts, violence, persecution and violations of basic human rights.
More often I reflect on the hardships my parents endured during World War II and the difficult years that followed. They both were 12 years old when the war broke out and had matured into young adults by the time the war and its aftermath had ceased.
A soldier in Hitler’s army at 17, my father was wounded at the Eastern Front and shortly thereafter was captured by American soldiers. Along with other German soldiers, he was handed over to Russian soldiers 10 days later and spent nearly five years in a Russian war prison. He froze during the winter, labored hard in a quarry and ate a poor diet, which led to scurvy and other health problems. He returned home, unlike some of the other German war prisoners who perished in prison camps, on New Year’s Eve 1949. That was more than four years after the war had ended.
My mother survived the hail of bombs, eluded a threat of being sent to a concentration camp for failing to salute Hitler before a superior, and escaped a rape attempt while gathering wild berries in the countryside after the war. Hard work to ensure survival, enduring malnutrition and the daily stress of war and the “bad times,” as the years immediately following the war had been dubbed, left emotional as well as physical marks on her.
During the war and post-war era, my parents had no telephone to communicate with other people. They had no television or internet for entertainment. They did not have enough food to eat and wore clothes that had been darned. There were no communication options like FaceTime, Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram or email to instantly see and speak with loved ones at safe or long distance. While my father was in Russian war prison, he was allowed to mail postcards home, and those were censored. Without doubt, my parents and their generation possessed much fortitude and moxie. They were true survivors after years of existential threat and hardship.
Nevertheless, like many of their peers, my parents accepted the challenges necessary to survive the tragedies of war. Once Germany became a democracy, they toiled to build a life together and established themselves as productive citizens within their working-class environment. Determination, courage and endurance as well as respect for self and others were paramount characteristics throughout their lives.
Unlike my parents during the war, throughout the pandemic I have the convenience of ordering online whatever I need to live and be comfortable, essentials and luxuries, and I can safely spend time outdoors. I don’t have to leave a city home to live more safely with strangers in a country home. I never have to worry about a bomb dropping on my property or me or being taken war prisoner. I remember my mother’s story of going to the mayor’s office to procure food stamps toward the end of the war when Germany was bombed around the clock, even the small villages, where mostly women, children and the elderly resided.
She took her younger brother along and before they could return home, the sirens alarmed to an imminent attack. Her younger brother, who had waited outside the office, ran away in fear. She later found him in a nearby farmer’s woodshed. The bomb dropped on farmland on the outskirts of the village but sent blast waves through the entire area. Once my mother arrived home, she found my grandmother sitting on a chair trembling. She had been terrified that the bomb had killed her children as she had watched the doors and windows in her home fly open and shut immediately following the bomb’s explosion.
My parents had no choice in their wartime fate, but during the pandemic, I have the choice to take or not to take risks to expose others or myself to potential danger. I have the option to use safe tools available to me, like masks, effective vaccines, good hygiene and physical distancing. The virus is the enemy, and I do not want to be a vector lurking in our community. I was taught that it is an act of disrespect, selfishness and recklessness to put family or community members at risk of harm and that instead I should engage in social behavior that is best for the common good. While studying citizenship at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, there also was an emphasis on the fact that with every right comes a duty. In a democracy we have many freedoms, but we can only function efficiently if members of a society fulfill their civic duties and strive to live by the golden rule.
While reflecting, I also ponder what kind of society I live in. Is wearing a mask too much of a personal sacrifice to nudge us closer toward the end of this pandemic, especially with a highly contagious variant raging across the country and globe? What happened to benevolence and humanitarianism? What happened to love and empathy for fellow man and especially for our young children? I want to believe that we are better than we are sometimes behaving. I know we can do better!
As Vivian Greene said: “Life isn’t about waiting for the storm to pass. It’s about learning how to dance in the rain.” While I am waiting for more people to learn to dance in this viral storm instead of pretending that it has passed, I will continue being a funambulist in the pandemic circus.
Sigrid Hice is a writer and teaching artist who lives in Hickory.