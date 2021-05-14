Column: Healing what ails us

To look at mainstream news these days, one would suspect everyone hates one another. We see riots, shootings, polarization in politics and all manner of things. A question to ask is: Is this who we really are?
There is so much good happening in our communities, but we live in a sinful, fallen and broken world where these events get attention. We have witnessed horrifying, tragic and ignorant events recently which can steal our feelings of the good.
We seem to be living in a great time of upheaval, but there have always been times like these. Each individual has their own thoughts and reactions to them. Most just want to go about each day in peace even when it is easy to be horrified by the evil, selfless and inhumane treatment witnessed by many on the news or in person.
Everyone wants to know where the solutions lie to hatred, violence and racism in society. Some want to push events under the rug. Others deny these events are important to them; feeling no guilt or shame. They do not stop to pause to think about how or why they occur and how they are affected. Conversely, it is very easy for individuals to gather around the water cooler at work to discuss why they occur. All people of goodwill want to talk about how to stop them from happening. A few ask if a proper understanding of the nation’s history can help. In times of great schism and division, reactions like these are common.
What we need is solutions to the hard questions, and the reality is, solutions may not come quickly. Poverty, racism, a general lack of manners and respect, and much more, hinders true progress in any form.
Healing our nation and communities in any fashion starts with each one of us turning the mirror upon ourselves and asking our inward man how each of us can be accountable to ourselves and the next person. This is a hard stance to begin with because being vulnerable with oneself is not always easy. Showing empathy for others is also tough, but it can be done. Emotions are fierce, and it takes courage to practice manners and kindnesses in the midst of attack or misunderstanding. Still, it has been done before by other people of goodwill many times before. If every individual made a commitment to themselves to ‘dig deep’ into the art of loving their neighbor, many animosities can be cooled.
In an age when more individuals are “looking down” into their devices instead of “looking up” into the faces of other individuals, our disconnectedness in an age of connectedness proves itself more and more. As good as technology is, and it offers us great opportunity, there is no question it rewires our brains. It leaves many isolated and feeling alone. Those feelings lead to hopelessness and despair. As a result, feelings of positive mental health can decline. If we do nothing else, let us put the devices away when appropriate and talk to one another without multitasking. Let’s recognize each other and talk to one another as if they were our closest relative. Of course, this takes work and, above all, a commitment to listen.
Listening is the key. After each of us asks the hard questions of ourselves, we need to talk and listen to one another. The way an individual feels pain is not always the same as the next person. The angers and frustrations of some may be collective, but they are most certainly personal and unique. Whether we are talking about family, society, a local issue, or the problems of poverty and racism, if we cannot literally hear the person and internalize what they are saying, then our encounter begins on a fallen slope and may generate little understanding.
These seem like easy things to do: turn the mirror on ourselves, stop our own isolation, and listen to others, but they can be hard and take a lot of time to get used to. Still, they can go a long way to erasing personal and collective pains. Pain can run deep. National pain. Personal pain.
It is very easy to bring up Jesus’s admonition to love God and to love our neighbor as ourselves as a solution to what ails us in these current times, but it is a time proven solution. We all can work harder at this in our own ways because we are unique individuals.
Events beg us to be better, and get us thinking about what our own “better angels” can do.
Above all, start somewhere. Work to hear the power in someone else’s story.
Brent Tomberlin is a social studies instructor at South Caldwell High School and CCC&TI. He can be reached at coachtomberlin@gmail.com.