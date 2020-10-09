Column: He found his purpose in prison

Fifty years ago this month, one of the best writers of the 20th Century won the Nobel Peace Prize for Literature.
But he did not travel to accept it.
Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn grew up amid the Communist Revolution in Russia. Born just after the end of World War One, he witnessed countless horrors during the Russian Civil War. Raised with the help of his grandmother, he quickly became enamored with Marxist Leninist thought and gradually gave up his Christian faith.
As a captain in the Red Army during the Second World War, he witnessed atrocities committed by his own army and the invading German one. These moments embedded themselves into his growing understanding of human nature. Witnessing one particular event, he came face-to-face with his own weakness to stop it. He began to question the actions of the army and his government in writings he kept secret. Or so he thought.
In February 1945 he was arrested, tried, and sentenced to eight years in prison for producing anti-Soviet propaganda. He further developed his desire to write in prison. He persevered through the twin horrors of work and hunger. He even survived an operation to remove a cancer from his body. Amid these horrors, he decided to document them in order to show the world what the Soviet camps were like.
He wrote his thoughts down on any kind of material he could find. Next, he would memorize the lines and destroy the writings. By the end of his sentence, Solzhenitsyn had memorized thousands of lines of writings and verse. Gradually, he began to lose his application of communist thinking and began embracing Christianity once again.
Much like Holocaust survivor, Viktor Frankl, Solzhenitsyn found his purpose and mission while in prison. Solzhenitsyn credited being arrested, his near death from cancer, and his service during World War II as the defining moments of his life. A biographer Joseph Peace writes, “In facing death, he had gained a greater appreciation of life.”
Released in February 1953, Solzhenitsyn became a teacher and continued to write. However, he hid his writings in bottles, and eventually made microfilm copies of his work because he knew the Soviet government was watching him.
In 1962, the government allowed him to publish “One Day in the Life of Ivan Denisovich” to great world acclaim but Russian embarrassment. This was his first attempt to tell his experiences from prison. He eventually quit his teaching job to write full time.
By 1970, Solzhenitsyn learned he had been awarded the Nobel Peace Prize but elected not to go to Sweden to receive it. He was afraid if he left the country, the Soviet government would refuse to let him back in. The awards committee did not want to travel to Russia either for fear of offending the government.
Three years later, Solzhenitsyn’s work, “The Gulag Archipelago” was published in France. The piece had been sent secretly out of the Soviet Union. This work, at half a million words, documented the stories of over 200 prison survivors. One writer simply described it as, “One of the most damaging expressions of Soviet totalitarianism ever written.” Following the publication, the Soviet government arrested and expelled Solzhenitsyn. In 1974, he accepted his Nobel Prize. He moved to the United States two years later.
Solzhenitsyn’s work on the gulag prisons exposed many horrors. Stories of prisoners waiting for food scraps and descriptions of prisoner interrogation moved people like never before; including Solzhenitsyn himself. His prison experiences helped him sympathize with people who were persecuted for their faith and beliefs. Later, he often said, “Bless you Prison” because it awakened him to a greater humanity and affirmed his faith.
In 1978, Solzhenitsyn gave the commencement address at Harvard University. Spoken in Russian and translated into English, he alluded to the horrors of communism in Eastern Europe, but also spoke about the decadence of western culture and warned against a rising atheism. Many in the audience criticized his speech while others praised it for its honest assessment of the current times. In the speech, titled, “A World Split Apart,” he said, “After decades of oppression, the human soul longs for things higher, warmer, and purer than those offered by today’s mass living habits.”
The noted writer returned to Russia in 1994 following the fall of Soviet communism and died in 2008.
In Solzhenitsyn’s words, “It was only when I lay there on rotten prison straw that I sensed within myself, the first stirrings of good. Gradually, it was disclosed to me that the line separating good and evil passes not through states, not between classes, nor between political parties either, but right through every human heart.”
How right he is!
Brent Tomberlin is a social studies instructor at South Caldwell High School and CCC&TI. He can be reached at Btomberlin50@outlook.com
