Column: He found his purpose in prison

Fifty years ago this month, one of the best writers of the 20th Century won the Nobel Peace Prize for Literature.

But he did not travel to accept it.

Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn grew up amid the Communist Revolution in Russia. Born just after the end of World War One, he witnessed countless horrors during the Russian Civil War. Raised with the help of his grandmother, he quickly became enamored with Marxist Leninist thought and gradually gave up his Christian faith.

As a captain in the Red Army during the Second World War, he witnessed atrocities committed by his own army and the invading German one. These moments embedded themselves into his growing understanding of human nature. Witnessing one particular event, he came face-to-face with his own weakness to stop it. He began to question the actions of the army and his government in writings he kept secret. Or so he thought.

In February 1945 he was arrested, tried, and sentenced to eight years in prison for producing anti-Soviet propaganda. He further developed his desire to write in prison. He persevered through the twin horrors of work and hunger. He even survived an operation to remove a cancer from his body. Amid these horrors, he decided to document them in order to show the world what the Soviet camps were like.