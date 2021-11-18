Column: Harvests, autumns, and the pickings of our past

Autumn, or fall, begins in late September and does not officially end until the week of Christmas. Autumn traditionally meant “harvest” or “picking” in old English and German. For farmers, it represented the time to gather crops and store them for winter. As America and the world became more urban, autumn has sometimes been replaced by the word “fall.”
It does seem to be a time to take stock in all things happening. The leaves turn. The air gets cooler in our neck of the woods. Daylight hours change. Yet, the air seems crisp and beautiful as people flock to corn patches, dress a little more warmly, and maybe begin focusing on the end of the year.
Two weeks before the dedication of the national cemetery at Gettysburg, Pennsylvania in November 1863, President Abraham Lincoln accepted the invitation to speak. His trip to Gettysburg would mark the first time he left Washington during the Civil War to address an audience. According to most historians, he wrote his address while in the capital and brought it with him. He arrived in Gettysburg by train and stayed at the home of David Wills, a prominent lawyer, on Nov. 18. There, he continued to rework his remarks at various times.
The Civil War battle the previous July had been massive and bloody. By the time Lincoln arrived, burial parties were still working to bury Union dead. Most Confederate bodies were left unburied. Death was all around the town. The Civil War’s harvest of bodies were being picked and planted during those months. Nearly every building in town showed the scars of battle or were being used as hospitals and shelter for civilians and soldiers.
The next morning, Nov. 19, Lincoln took a tour of the battlefield by wagon with Secretary of State William Seward. Then, he mounted a horse and traveled with dignitaries to the dedication ceremonies.
He had been invited to give only a few remarks. The chief speaker that day was Edward Everett, a scholar and noted orator who spoke for more than two hours. Lincoln spoke just 272 words. A photographer assigned to photograph the president missed getting his picture because Lincoln delivered them so quickly.
He spoke for two minutes. He added the words “under God” to his written remarks. He began his words with a reference to the Bible and finished talking about a “new birth of freedom.” He spent considerable time giving tribute to the Union men who had died during the battle. His words echoed the funeral oration by Pericles honoring Greek dead from an earlier time.
He centered the dedication of the cemetery in the context of the American past, present, and future with words like: “It is for us, the living, rather to be dedicated here to the unfinished work which they who fought here have, thus far, so nobly advanced. It is rather for us to be here dedicated to the great task remaining before us.”
Some historians suggest Lincoln was not happy with his words. However, much of the audience gave the president ringing applause. Everett even later wrote to Lincoln expressing his delight with the speech.
Lincoln had declared a national day of thanksgiving after the battle in July. All told, he declared nine days of thanksgiving during his presidency. Such a day became the holiday we celebrate next week. For him, America represented a place where the human and governmental experiment in liberty and freedom continued, if not perfectly, but on a course determined by the people.
It is one of those sad tragedies many people cannot identify with Lincoln’s words from Gettysburg. Yet, if we hear them, and understand them, we can know that out of great tragedy can come great meaning. Lincoln knew he had to honor the dead because of their sacrifice in standing up for a cause greater than themselves. He connected their cause to the founding of the country and the hope in all men being created equal with the mantle of slavery being abolished. He replanted the country in its past, but also laid down good soil for the country to grow again into another harvest where men (and women) could grow in liberty.
Lincoln felt the pressures and the dismay in the deaths and the dying at Gettysburg. He was coming to terms with his own leadership and the purposes the war could bring for the future.
He knew he was the caretaker of the nation, but the nation’s government was composed of people, by people, and for the people.
Having it not perish from the Earth remains with us — in and out of each season.
Brent Tomberlin is a social studies instructor at South Caldwell High School and Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute. Email him at coachtomberlin@gmail.com.