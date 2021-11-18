Column: Harvests, autumns, and the pickings of our past

Lincoln had declared a national day of thanksgiving after the battle in July. All told, he declared nine days of thanksgiving during his presidency. Such a day became the holiday we celebrate next week. For him, America represented a place where the human and governmental experiment in liberty and freedom continued, if not perfectly, but on a course determined by the people.

It is one of those sad tragedies many people cannot identify with Lincoln’s words from Gettysburg. Yet, if we hear them, and understand them, we can know that out of great tragedy can come great meaning. Lincoln knew he had to honor the dead because of their sacrifice in standing up for a cause greater than themselves. He connected their cause to the founding of the country and the hope in all men being created equal with the mantle of slavery being abolished. He replanted the country in its past, but also laid down good soil for the country to grow again into another harvest where men (and women) could grow in liberty.

Lincoln felt the pressures and the dismay in the deaths and the dying at Gettysburg. He was coming to terms with his own leadership and the purposes the war could bring for the future.

He knew he was the caretaker of the nation, but the nation’s government was composed of people, by people, and for the people.

Having it not perish from the Earth remains with us — in and out of each season.

Brent Tomberlin is a social studies instructor at South Caldwell High School and Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute. Email him at coachtomberlin@gmail.com.