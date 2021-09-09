Column: Hard to root for Tom Brady

The defending Super Bowl champions, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, led by Tom Brady, kick off the 2021 NFL regular season this Thursday night against the Dallas Cowboys. Brady won his seventh Super Bowl last season. I wanted to root for the Bucs to win given that their field goal kicker, Ryan Succop, is a Hickory native. But, as in the past, I found it hard to root for Brady. My animus towards Brady probably says more about me than him. But I suspect that many others throughout the nation share my disdain. What is it about him that evokes such a reaction among football fans?

Brady is arguably, perhaps undeniably, the best quarterback and overall football player of all time. His career has been extremely statistically impressive. And he wins when it counts. Brady has won seven Super Bowls, three more than those who have won the second most (Montana and Bradshaw, each with four). He continues to play at an elite level in his 40s in a league where the average career lasts 3.3 years. And having won Super Bowls with both the New England Patriots and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he has shown that his success is not dependent on his long-time association with New England head coach Bill Bellichick.