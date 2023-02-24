On Feb. 1, 1960, four Black students from North Carolina Agricultural and Technical College sat down at the segregated lunch counter inside the F.W. Woolworth store in uptown Greensboro.

All four students had been members of the NAACP Youth Council and had read or heard about student demonstrations against segregation in other parts of the country. The night before, they decided the best way to attack segregation was to head to the store and begin a demonstration.

The students entered and bought a few personal items and school supplies before finding their way over to the lunch counter reserved for white customers. In doing so, they literally crossed a line from where Black people stood to order and, sometimes, ate their food, and found a stool. Then, they ordered some coffee.

The waitress, a white woman, refused to serve them. One of the students, Franklin McCain, asked the woman a question, “You just served me at a counter 2 feet away. Why is it that you serve me at one counter and deny me at another?”

They waited at their seats all day at the lunch counter for service and ended their sit-in at closing time.

Over the next few days, their actions were repeated. There had been no strategy for how to continue the demonstration, but the news of the sit-in gained momentum. By Feb. 5, the number of people sitting in grew to over 300. Other young people, hearing about the four students who started the Greensboro Sit-In, began to have similar protests in places like Durham, Raleigh, Winston-Salem, High Point, Orangeburg, Rock Hill and Nashville. By the end of the month, there were sit-in campaigns in at least 31 cities in eight Southern states. There were demonstrations in 40 other cities by March. These students made a point to demonstrate in the same or similar department stores which included lunch counters. Shortly, the sit-ins spread to Northern cities, as well.

The sit-in movement also led to a conference in Raleigh where Jim Lawson helped to organize a new student organization, the Student Non-Violent Coordinating Committee, which began to further organize young people to demonstrate against segregation, coordinate marches, and hold workshops for students preparing more sit-ins.

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. described the sit-ins as, “An electrifying movement of negro students that shattered the placid surface of campuses and communities across the South.” According to Taylor Branch, a historian of the civil rights movement, King embraced the students for helping to stir a nonviolent confrontation.

Newspaper articles and television news covered the sit-ins. People were confronted with scenes in which students, both Black and white, were pulled from lunch counter stools and either arrested or assaulted by police and bystanders. In many cases, demonstrators faced both.

People who had never thought about racism or had turned a blind eye to segregation were exposed to the pictures and the footage of the sit-ins in the early ‘60s. It was hard not to be empathetic toward the students sitting at the lunch counters when they faced violence by onlookers, police and other individuals who were simply indifferent to the situation.

Lee Daniel’s film “The Butler,” vividly and accurately depicts what these students and protestors went through in different parts of the country. David Halberstam’s book, “The Children,” is a good narrative of how young people in the civil rights movement changed history.

President Lyndon Johnson, seizing the moment to enact important legislation, worked with Congress and signed the Civil Rights Act of 1964 which moved to end discrimination in public places. While no law is perfect, it and other laws like it, attacked the very thing the students were trying to win victory against.

The International Civil Rights Center and Museum in Greensboro, located in the old Woolworth building, displays one of the pens used by the president to sign the act. The museum also has the original lunch counter the four students sat at during those days in a long-ago February. Visiting the museum is to literally walk through the place history happened.

We were reminded of the Greensboro Four and what they helped to start when Franklin McCain died. A civil rights leader and activist for most of his life, he said one of the best feelings he ever had was, “sitting on that dumb stool.” McCain joins David Richmond in death. Joseph McNeil and Jibreel Khazan are still living.

One of the four was asked why the nonviolent sit-ins were effective. His response was short, but powerful. He said, “There is no defense for love, kindness.” What an amazing statement! What an amazing truth!

As Black History Month comes to a close, we are constantly reminded of the dignity of individuals who faced discrimination but stood boldly.

Let that be a lesson to us all.