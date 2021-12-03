Column: Grateful for the rain, even when the storms of life roll through

I have a memory of visiting my grandfather’s house as a young adult. He loved the outdoors and was always outside in the afternoons. Gardening was a specialty. He had a room in his basement where he would change into his work clothes and head outside through the garage door.
Nearby, he placed two lawn chairs under the awning of the house so he and grandmother could rest in the shade when the sun got too hot or sit in the cool of the evening.
As we were sitting in those chairs and catching up on things, thunder began to echo in the distance and the sky turned from Carolina blue to almost purple. We stayed under the shelter of the awning and garage door as the wind picked up. Then, it began to storm.
To this day, I do not know why we did not head inside. The rain poured in sheets, the wind blew, but we were sheltered. Gutters filled up. Rivers of rain soon jetted out of the downspouts.
While it did not last long, there was a calmness in the violence of the storm. The wind soon moved out and the rain subsided to a small, silent shower. Steam came off the hot pavement as it cooled from the rain. We kept talking.
My visit reminded me of the times as a lifeguard when storms would rise over the pool deck. Rainstorms at the pool were times to get the other work of lifeguarding completed.
Reports filled out. Safety equipment checked and ready. Trash put away. Like sitting with my grandfather, those breaks from work were important and could be instructive. The peace of the rain allowed for reflection and a chance think about how to make things better. It may be in the peaceful times, with rain pouring down, where we learn about ourselves in our own ability to take in the quieter moments.
There are qualities to rain. Not only does the water nourish the earth by helping the soil and plants grow. Lakes are filled which brings more water to human beings. Other animals are nourished in different ways. We need rain like we need light and heat, too. Storms remind us of the violence of life. Things flood. Basements fill up.
Roads come out from underneath themselves at times. Storms do remind us of things to be grateful for, but they also can show us what is not working and things which need to be fixed. And in the case of my grandfather, the memory of sitting with him during the storm also reminds me things never stay the same.
I sometimes wish I could meet with him today. He died before I was 30. He never got to meet my kids. I know we would have a great conversation like we always did. There are moments where I long to be under the awning with him again.
Talking to him about my wife and children, and teaching, and getting his perspective on things. He was a largely quiet man, but he lived by example. I want to hear from him.
In listening to student s talk about meaningful people in their lives as part of a class project over the last few years, I recognize most of us share minutes with loved ones which turn into moments. The lives we lead roll over into other lives, and such is a wondrous thing.
My grandfathers, as well as my grandmothers, gave me the gift of giving. In teaching me to give, I have tried to share giving with others. Giving may be financial, but can also simply be meeting a need. Serving a meal. Writing a note. Being a part of a food drive. Helping an elderly neighbor get her newspaper from the driveway. Whatever it may be, we owe it to our lives to be giving people.
Perhaps, as we mature in life, we come to understand giving is more important than receiving, and the principle of giving out of a glad heart broadens us in many ways, gives us a merry heart, and fills us with gladness which no other reward satisfies.
We can be grateful for people who teach us things in our lives. Good memories are like a balm.
Inevitably, it is sunshine which follows storms in summer afternoons and through our lives. Times once filled with thunder and lightning where the rain pours can later be filled with peace and joy.
Storms can save us or lead us on to higher endeavors. They temporarily wash the landscape. Troubled waters dry up, but memories hold. Moments with the people we love endure even when the rain passes. Memories and stories give us hope.
I am thankful for rain.
Brent Tomberlin is a social studies instructor at South Caldwell High School and CCC&TI. He can be reached at coachtomberlin@gmail.com