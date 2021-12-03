Column: Grateful for the rain, even when the storms of life roll through

Reports filled out. Safety equipment checked and ready. Trash put away. Like sitting with my grandfather, those breaks from work were important and could be instructive. The peace of the rain allowed for reflection and a chance think about how to make things better. It may be in the peaceful times, with rain pouring down, where we learn about ourselves in our own ability to take in the quieter moments.

There are qualities to rain. Not only does the water nourish the earth by helping the soil and plants grow. Lakes are filled which brings more water to human beings. Other animals are nourished in different ways. We need rain like we need light and heat, too. Storms remind us of the violence of life. Things flood. Basements fill up.

Roads come out from underneath themselves at times. Storms do remind us of things to be grateful for, but they also can show us what is not working and things which need to be fixed. And in the case of my grandfather, the memory of sitting with him during the storm also reminds me things never stay the same.

I sometimes wish I could meet with him today. He died before I was 30. He never got to meet my kids. I know we would have a great conversation like we always did. There are moments where I long to be under the awning with him again.