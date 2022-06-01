Column: Graduates urged to read, think, dream and try

This last month has been one of graduations: College, community college, high school, trade schools, and even kindergarten and preschool. It is the season for commendation and celebrating moments of accomplishment. Graduates get all manner of advice at commencement speeches, garner awards, and receive various diplomas. There is a feeling of earned accomplishment and probably escape for a few students.

This time of year leaves teachers deeply reflective. We watch students leave the classroom and school. They're closing a door on their work. The rest of us are closing down a school year and taking stock.

At the high school level, this group of seniors had only one real traditional year of school and that came as freshmen. As sophomores, the latter part of the year was completed when students and teachers were sent home to work. Their junior year was a mix of an alternating weekly schedule with masks, and this year was a blend at times. Some students spent the last two years entirely online. This year was the most challenging for some seniors, in part, because things were supposed to be "normal" again at the tail end of the pandemic, but a few spikes of COVID-19 here and there messed all of that up. Still, they made it to walk across the stage. Whew!

The advice commencement speakers offer has not changed very much over the years. A graduation speech is a function of order and flair. Here is a bit of a cross section of good wisdom which has been stated from time to time. It may be good to hear again.

Take care of your body and your mind. Do not neglect time to exercise or read a magazine or listen to a book. There are times for activity and times for rest. Getting off the couch is important.

It is always good to ask questions. Do not forget to continue to learn and to ask good questions; especially from inside yourself.

Find some time each day to be relational with others. Decide to write or call the awesome people in your lives a few times a week. Make the time. Tell them how important and valuable they are to you. If it means planning a family meal or just having time together, make the most of every opportunity.

Mentor another person either through work, church, or another professional organization. Help in a way to mentor the next generation. Giving back is important in profound ways which you may never realize. Tell your story.

Practice lots of acts of kindness. Think about giving back to the people who have meant so much to you, and have guided you, through the educational process. A family member, friend, or mentor has helped you out somewhere along this journey; therefore, do something nice for them in return. Never forget who allowed you to stand on their shoulders until you could walk on your own.

Say “good morning” to people and strive to do a few things out of the ordinary. Surprise somebody each week.

Do not give up too easily. Learn to dig in your heels and fight at times. Remember, sometimes, out of fighting through hard or difficult situations, good things will happen. At present, our culture says to “never give up” while modeling the practice of giving up too quickly, and that is sometimes a shame.

Do not take yourself too seriously. Other people will. Spend more time listening and affirming others instead of criticizing and tearing them down with your words and actions. Being a jerk only makes you one.

Spend some time each day putting the computer and the cell phone away and go take a walk. Breathe in some fresh air and go have an adventure. Life is too short not to move. Oh yeah, and do other things, too.

Of course, it would be nice to just load an app on your phone in order to let you see the future but what fun would that be? Open up the notecard of your life and be amazed instead. The finding is the miraculous part. Do not be afraid to discover new things while holding on to the things which matter. Making a difference is both a duty and a responsibility. Strive for greatness even if it means falling on your face at times. When you have success, give credit to others. When you fail, own it, and move on.

The great journalist, Horace Greeley, may have said it best, “Fame is a vapor. Popularity is an accident. Riches take wings. Only one thing endures and that is character.”

Very true. Each graduate is unique with their own stories of success and failures. A diploma is a marker of those very things.

Continue to read, think, talk, dream, try, listen, and believe.

But also, be brave.

Onward and upward.

Brent Tomberlin is a social studies instructor at South Caldwell High School and at CCC&TI. He can be reached at coachtomberlin@gmail.com