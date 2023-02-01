Column: Got the winter blues? A cake of cornbread can chase them away

We read all kinds of articles about the impact of winter especially after the holidays. Modern terms such as seasonal affective disorder are used today to describe the effects of less light in the wintertime, the accompanying depression, and the tendency to spend more time in sleep.

Modern psychologists prescribe light therapy and modern drugs to offset the impact of the limited daylight. In the early years of my life, the therapy was to stoke up a roaring fire in the fireplace, consume our mothers’ vegetable soups and stews, relish the taste of freshly baked cornbread, and listen to original folk tales or early radio and television programs.

A favorite winter pastime was to sit around a crackling fire of split oak wood in either the fireplace or Hunter woodstove. Older family members served up great forecasts about future weather based on wood fire sounds such as tramping snow. The crackling popping sounds of glowing oak fires also served as great visual aids for stories about ghosts, bear hunts, panthers and lost children.

Early radio programs included the Lillie Ann radio program originating in Hickory and television programs featured Red Skelton, Ed Sullivan and boxing on Friday nights.

Mealtimes of comfort foods were high points of a winter day. No food is more indisputably country and comforting than a steaming, hot-out-of-the-woodstove-oven cake of cornbread. The cornbread had a special aroma that emanated the smell of cracklings or the nutty fragrance of freshly ground cornmeal from the grinding stones of our mill.

Nothing could whet an appetite like a fresh bowl of vegetable soup and a huge chunk of hot cornbread slathered with butter. Older family members loved to smother the hot cornbread in molasses.

Although European settler brought many foods from Europe, cornbread had its origins with the many Indian tribes in the new world. Their corn was called maize and they had grinding stones where the maize was pounded into meal. Water and salt (when available) were added to this meal and formed into a batter for pones. The pones were placed on oak leaves or corn husks and placed in the hot coals of a fire. The colonists called them ash cakes. They were later called hoecakes because farmers used the blades of their hoes as baking utensils. Later a three-legged skillet or Dutch oven allowed the bread to be baked on both sides.

Modern day cornbread has changed significantly with the addition of salt, rendered fat, eggs, and buttermilk and the use of cast iron skillets. Today we add a little sugar and flour to sweeten the taste of the cornbread which is considered taboo by cornbread purists.

Immediately after hog-killing time, a variation of cornbread was baked with the addition of “cracklins” which are the tasty remains of the rendering of lard. Corn dodgers which were later called hushpuppies were made by dropping balls of cornbread dough in hot oil.

Now it is your turn to fight the impact of seasonal affective disorder.

Start by heading out to Linney’s Mill in Alexander County, Murray’s Mill in Catawba County, or a variety of other country stores to purchase some authentic corn meal to use as you bake your own large cake of cornbread. You can decide whether to use a grandparent’s recipe or prepare it with your own formula. Serve with real butter and fresh milk or buttermilk. You might even add a nice pot of homemade soup made from preserved vegetables.

After the traditional meal, tell a story about your childhood, pull up an excerpt of an old radio show or television program from the internet, and talk about lessons learned from these early experiences. You might even want to turn off your cell phones to avoid the texts and emails.