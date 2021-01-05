Column: Goodbye to bad juju of 2020

After surviving 2020, I dread to speculate what this year may bring. If you listen to some forecasters, 2021 may turn out to be 2020’s ugly sister.

I hope not.

This COVID year brought one misfortune after another: shutdowns, layoffs, record downpours, Hurricane Zeta, even a rare Carolina earthquake. Bad juju run amok.

Last spring, when face masks were becoming a thing and were so hard to find, I sewed some for family, friends and area nurses. A few dozen masks into the project, I received a call from the friend of a friend. The caller suffered from COPD. Would I make her a mask?

Yes, I said. No need to pay me. Just make a donation to the Red Cross.

I really didn’t care to meet a maskless person at my door. I said I’d leave the mask in my mailbox.

You mustn’t do that, the woman said. Don’t you know it’s a federal crime to leave stuff in a mailbox?

I was a little taken aback.

I’m doing you a favor, I told her. It’s my mailbox. If I get arrested, so be it.

A few months later, I found pink confetti inside my mailbox along with remains of a burned firecracker amongst the mail.