Column: Goodbye is tough business for pet owners

The minute we welcome a pet into our life, we launch a process that will eventually lead to a painful goodbye. We know this deep down, but we push it aside until we can’t avoid it.

I found myself there — again — last week, placing another resin plaque in my backyard. A month ago, I had to have one of my dogs euthanized. He was old and sick. I didn’t want him to suffer any longer but saying goodbye to a pet is never easy. And so Furry, a beloved Lab mix, joined other pets who exist in the past tense.

My first encounter with a marked pet grave was on my great-uncle’s farm. Lloyd adopted “Pup,” a fluffy dog. Probably a collie of some sort. A lot of farm dogs were collies back then.

I remember visiting Pup’s grave after he was tragically hit and killed on the road out front. My uncle was distraught to the point of having a local monument company carve a small granite marker for Pup.

It was an unusual thing for a pet owner to do at the time, much less one as thrifty as my Uncle Lloyd. I remember his wife was surprised at him being so emotionally attached to an animal. She’d never seen the likes on their farm, where she and Lloyd raised chickens and other livestock for meat.