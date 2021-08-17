Column: Good news for Trump in book that bashes him?

They were at the conclusion “of a two-month battle in which he had considered little else and on which both his immediate future and his place in history depended.

But other than via his own tweets and fulminations and his meeting the day before with the vice president, nobody in the White House was much participating or even present in this fight.”

What about the Capitol Hill riot on Jan. 6? Didn’t Trump send the mob from a rally at the Ellipse across from the White House to the Capitol, even saying, “I’ll be with you”?

What is the good news for Trump in all this?

Wolff’s account shows Trump did not organize the riot at the Capitol. Instead, Wolff explains that Trump’s incompetence kept him from knowing even what was going on with the rioters. According to Wolff, Trump was not the leader or even a plotter in the attack on the Capitol.

If investigators from the U.S. House Select Committee on the Jan. 6 attack agree with Wolff’s finding, they will not hold Trump responsible for planning the attack.

That is the good news for Trump. His bad news is there is still much more for which he will have to account.

