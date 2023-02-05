I’m beginning to think that being a good driver is a lost art. Every day, it seems like the tailgating becomes more prevalent and reckless driving more abundant. Cars are passing in the turning lanes and you can’t drive across town without realizing running red lights is at epidemic proportions.

During my morning commute, today’s tailgater was so close to my back bumper that not only could I not see his headlights but I could not even see a good portion of his hood. Back in the day, I might have given my brakes a couple of good taps to try and inspire him to back off a little. In today’s world with road rage incidents in the news daily, I try to mind my own business and avoid escalating the situation any.

I think it is important to note here as well that I am not known for being a slow or timid driver. I’ve had my fair share of speeding tickets over the course of my driving career. In fact, my parents would argue I’ve had more than my fair share. I got my first speeding ticket at 16, and I followed it up with an assortment of speeding tickets throughout my 20s, at which point I thought the solution was to invest in a radar detector. I have an affliction generally known as lead foot, and several people in my life have referred to me as Mario Andretti.

I’m happy to report I haven’t gotten a speeding ticket in many years, but I’m still not a likely victim for tailgating. Yet, I now regularly find myself being followed so closely that I fear the tailgater may actually make contact with my back bumper. I’ve wondered for a while now whether or not today’s drivers have watched one too many Fast and Furious movies or played one too many Gran Turismo video games.

AAA recently reported that nearly 28% of the young adults now wait until they are 18 or older to get their driver’s license. The day I turned 16, I could barely wait to get out of class that day to go take the test to get my license. Most of my friends were just as eager to get their licenses. In an age before the DMV offices were connected by the internet, if you failed the exam in one area location, you just drove to another license office and tried again there. We couldn’t have imagined waiting until we were 18.

The rigors of driver’s education back then included bookwork in the classroom, watching those horrendous videos of what could go wrong if you were reckless, and then finally multiple hours of getting behind the wheel for real with the instructor in the front seat waiting to hit his foot brake if you did something wrong.

I only recently found out, if you simply wait until you’re over 18 years old, you never have to do the driving phase with an instructor at all. I mentioned that 28% of all young adults wait until they’re over 18 to get their licenses, so I think you see where I’m going with this. Almost one-third of the drivers joining us on the roads each year have no practical training on the road as drivers and, frankly, I think it shows.

I think the actual driving portion of a driver’s training should be required of everyone applying for a license, regardless of age. It seems reckless not to require it. And while we’re at it, make sure they watch those horrendous videos too. They’ll make a lasting impression.

As for the rest of us, we could all stand to be a little more patient with each other in traffic. Keep a safe distance between you and the car in front of you, and without exception, stop for red lights.

I’m well aware, as George Carlin put it, everyone driving slower than you is an idiot and everyone driving faster than you is a maniac. There seem to be more maniacs these days though, and I’ve reached the point in my life where I’d rather suffer a few idiots than become a victim of the maniacs.