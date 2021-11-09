Column: Going plaid in a solid gray world

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

I found “going plaid” to be a metaphor for much of what I’ve done or not done in my life. I’ve rarely worked “the system.” I’m not good at politics or popularity, and neither is my home. The red and green plaid bucked the trend and we were happy to keep our cozy, vintage look. And in these unsettling days of COVID, cozy has served me well.

It’s not easy being plaid, but it’s all about not following the crowd. It’s speaking one’s own mind, standing ground. Not settling.

This collection of 135 essays covers the gamut from county fair canned goods to Walmart fashions to why folks paint their porch ceilings haint blue. There are other equally pertinent topics such as hornworms in the tomatoes, spooky coincidences and when that creepy goings on that makes you think ghosts are real.

And there’s a piece about the time my dad chased what he thought was a UFO and the time I signed the guest book at Buckingham Palace and a discussion of where the such-and-such used to be — a review of local places that have changed since 1979. A lot has changed in the past 42 years.

My opinions don’t necessarily reflect those of The Corner Table, its staff, volunteers or board. “Going Plaid” reflects my personal take on things. I support their mission, and I hope you will too.