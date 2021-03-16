Column: Gliding through 2021 with Father Mike

Blame it on these unusual times. Several weeks ago, I came upon a Facebook ad inviting me to the Bible in a Year Podcast with Father Mike Schmitz.

The invitation came at the end of January, that dead-of-winter time when we all need something special to keep us going.

My own church wasn’t meeting in person, and still isn’t. During this on-line time of COVID, I don’t have a lot of places to go or people to see.

So I pondered the offer: Free daily podcasts from a Father Mike, campus chaplain at University of Minnesota in Duluth, who would read, pray and discuss Scripture installments from Genesis to Revelation.

I signed up, and this is where it got frisky. Me, a Presbyterian elder, following a Roman Catholic priest for a year through the Bible — not just any Bible, but the Catholic one.