Column: Giving thanks for abundant parks, bright future in Catawba County

As Thanksgiving Day approaches, what should the residents of Catawba County be thankful for?

Here are a few suggestions.

An abundance of parks

Travel to neighboring counties and see how many county operated parks you will find. Almost all are city parks. That’s not the case in Catawba County, where people can visit Riverbend, Bakers Mountain, Mountain Creek and St. Stephens parks.

I am partial to Riverbend and Bakers Mountain. Riverbend is a great stroll. There are some hills, but it’s a rolling landscape that will offer the quiet walker an opportunity to see some of the local wildlife. Back in my running days, Riverbend was my favorite place to take a long run. I stepped over many turtles, frogs and snakes during those jaunts.

Bakers Mountain is just as awesome. You can train for about any hike by making the rather steep trek to the top of Bakers Mountain. I’ve been fortunate enough to hike in the Grand Canyon, Glacier, Zion, Olympic and Rocky Mountain national parks. Making two or three trips to the top of Bakers Mountain in a day is a good start on preparing for those climbs.

A disaster we avoided

When the 40-ton wooden arches of Hickory’s City Walk came tumbling down, it gave the city a national black eye, no matter how much some of our elected folks try to say otherwise. But it could have been much worse. A chunk of the arches or a piece of the pedestrian bridge railing could have broken off and landed on a car traveling under the pedestrian bridge on N.C. Highway 127. We should be thankful that no one was killed or injured when the arches crashed.

A bright future

From Microsoft’s planned investment in Catawba County to the arrival of an Appalachian State University campus in Hickory next year, there’s a lot going right in Catawba County.

Add in the forward-looking efforts in Newton, as the sleepy county seat looks to revitalize, and there is a lot of reason for optimism going forward.