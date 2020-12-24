Column: Girl had no shoes on Christmas

The younger girl wore a longer dress and had a head scarf. She didn’t have any shoes, either, but she did have a pair of heavy socks that must have been wet and icy from the snow. She looked only at her big sister who I guessed was a couple of years younger than me.

The big sister’s face was a total blank. I could not tell what she saw, what she thought, or how she felt. Her eyes were empty, devoid of any emotion or recognition. I have never seen anyone with that look since, not even from my time as a law enforcement reporter.

Emergency rooms and jails have some of the most pitiful people imaginable. They’re right there with the belligerents and the criminals. But I never saw anyone so absent of feelings — not even desperation — than the little girl with no shoes.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

My family had fun that day. We had Christmas with many loved ones in different homes. But I never forgot the girl with no shoes. A few seconds burned an indelible memory and the realization that no matter how bad things might get, there’s someone out there — even nearby — who doesn’t know it’s Christmas and who is incapable of caring if they did.

There is no good answer to a youngster who asks if Santa knows everything, why did he forget her and her little sister?