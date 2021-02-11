Column: Getting Teddy's Bear, sweet kisses

Teddy Roosevelt remains a very popular president. His energy and the strong commitment he displayed to "do things right" and give everyone a "square deal" is still heralded by many historians and business moguls alike.
This champion of the outdoors, labor and reform is still so popular it is not unusual to see his image on banners, postcards, buttons, medals, cologne bottles, paperweights, cigar boxes, serving trays and straight razors. Perhaps the most unusual items are whistles in the shape of the smiling president’s teeth. Then, there is the biggest product his name is on.
Vaulting to the presidency in 1901 after the assassination of President William McKinley, Roosevelt became the youngest president in American history. “TR” moved with an intensity to reform American government and life while seeking solace in the adventure of the outdoors.
In late 1902, he traveled to Mississippi to support the first non-Confederate governor of the state since the Civil War in a boundary dispute with another state. After the government work was completed, he visited the town of Onward to do a little bear hunting.
Holt Collier, a freed slave and expert guide, led the hunt for the president.
Collier is still noted for being one of the best trackers in the state. On Day 2 of the hunt, this noted bear killer trapped an adult bear in a swamp and tied it to a tree. Collier gave the president the chance to shoot the bear.
Killing a bear tied to a tree went against TR’s sensibilities. Where was the joy in shooting a trapped bear? Therefore, he backed away from completing the kill. Collier later euthanized it.
In mid-month, a cartoonist for the Washington Post, Cliff Berryman, published his drawing of Roosevelt walking away from the bear with a gun in hand while Collier holds it with rope. The title for the piece reads, “Drawing the Line in Mississippi.”
Rose Michton saw the cartoon and began randomly sewing a few brown stuffed animals to share in the family’s Brooklyn candy store. She periodically sewed ponies out of cloth to sell in the shop, and Mr. Michton asked her to make a few bears. Although President Roosevelt did not like the name “Teddy,” the bears became known as “Teddy’s Bears.” The name stuck.
More Teddy’s Bears were made by Mr. and Mrs. Michton. Soon, other toy companies began to produce the bears. Thus, the teddy bear is forever associated with one of the most popular American presidents.
Today, plush toys like teddy bears are sold in droves. The Michtons, along with the Steiff family of Germany, are credited with making the first toy bears. Still, at least three countries claim they invented the teddy bear. Millions are sold each year. There is even a Teddy Bear Museum in the country, and numerous fairs and shows are held each year centered around the toy.
As Valentine’s Day nears, some girls will probably receive teddy bears and other items from their significant others. Many individuals keep their teddy bears for years and later donate them to other members of their family or community. Stuffed animals have become a great resource for children who have suffered abuse. They still provide many memories and moments of comfort for anyone who possesses or collects them.
The Hershey "Kiss" came just five years after the teddy bear in 1907. Although the treat had been used before by another chocolate candy maker, the Hershey Company found a way to mass produce the candy and wrap it in foil in order to make it better lasting and more moveable over time. Even though the signature "teardrop" was nothing new, the wrapping added life to the product. The Hershey Kiss is one of the most recognizable products in America today, with millions produced every 24 hours.
There are very few things which note a Valentine’s Day holiday like a teddy bear and a Hershey Kiss. All the candy hearts, pajamas and cards are significant, but really cannot keep pace.
It is nice to know a bit about the stories of the products that help in making a holiday. Here’s hoping some goodies come home to you in some way.
There is nothing like experiencing the love and kindness of a loved one; to celebrate them and be thankful for their care.
Just give me a bag of chocolates. Thank you. I’ll take a stuffed dog over a stuffed bear.
But, that is just me.
Brent Tomberlin is a social studies teacher at South Caldwell High School and CCC&TI. He can be reached at btomberlin50@outlook.com.