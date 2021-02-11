Column: Getting Teddy's Bear, sweet kisses

As Valentine’s Day nears, some girls will probably receive teddy bears and other items from their significant others. Many individuals keep their teddy bears for years and later donate them to other members of their family or community. Stuffed animals have become a great resource for children who have suffered abuse. They still provide many memories and moments of comfort for anyone who possesses or collects them.

The Hershey "Kiss" came just five years after the teddy bear in 1907. Although the treat had been used before by another chocolate candy maker, the Hershey Company found a way to mass produce the candy and wrap it in foil in order to make it better lasting and more moveable over time. Even though the signature "teardrop" was nothing new, the wrapping added life to the product. The Hershey Kiss is one of the most recognizable products in America today, with millions produced every 24 hours.

There are very few things which note a Valentine’s Day holiday like a teddy bear and a Hershey Kiss. All the candy hearts, pajamas and cards are significant, but really cannot keep pace.

It is nice to know a bit about the stories of the products that help in making a holiday. Here’s hoping some goodies come home to you in some way.