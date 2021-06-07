Column: Get vaccinated, show you are ready to work

In a May 28 column, I offered advice to our graduates as they left high school and college, urging them to be respectful of others, accept responsibility and get vaccinated.

This one is for the adults. Get vaccinated. Now. Do it for yourself, to protect the health of others and to keep Catawba County a place where business gets done.

The data shows that fewer than four of every 10 people in the county are vaccinated. That is abysmal and embarrassing.

It also sends a lousy message to companies with high-paying jobs that may be looking to locate here. The best companies are looking for healthy, smart workers. Our reluctance to accept a free vaccine and break free from the dangers of COVID-19 does not signal that Catawba County is home to the best and brightest.

One of the things I love about Hickory is the entrepreneurial spirit of the people here. For years, folks have come to Catawba County to make their fortune, or at least find a better life.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Let’s get the shot and let people know we are vaccinated and ready to work.

A change on Mondays

Our weekly Crime Watch page and online gallery have come to an end.