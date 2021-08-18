Column: General stores have just enough of everything

The storekeepers, Velma and Merlin, knew me and all of the neighborhood kids by name, and our parents’ too, for when we wanted to put our treats “on the bill.”

This old store was way more than candy. It was a place to swap news, buy bacon sliced to order, purchase a Fudgesicle or a bottle of Orange Crush on a hot August afternoon. Or, if you were an adult, a greeting card in a pinch or kitchen supplies when you ran out and didn’t have the car to drive nine miles to town.

The back aisle was lined with wooden shelves containing such basics as overalls and bolts of cloth, buttons, shoe laces and work gloves. The post office in the back corner offered rented mailboxes with combination locks my mother never got the hang of.

On this store’s school supplies shelf I found my first writing tablet. I chose the one with a glamorous photo of Elizabeth Taylor on the cover, much to my mother’s chagrin. She said that Debbie Reynolds was more suitable. Hadn’t she made “Tammy” a hit song?

Even my 5-year-old self knew the problem with Elizabeth Taylor was Eddie Fisher, the singer/actor who had left wife Debbie for the racy brunette. In spite of the Hollywood gossip, Mom reluctantly bought me the notebook for a quarter. Or maybe it was 15 cents, I’m not sure.