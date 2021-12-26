Column: Garden taught us patience, care

In March of 2020, with lockdown looming as COVID-19 began to spread, like many others across the country, I started a “coronavirus garden.” Learning a new skill while under lockdown would help me feel more productive, and as a father of two young boys, planting and tending to a garden would be a valuable learning experience for them, I reasoned. Throughout the spring and into the summer, I, along with my kids, as anticipated, learned the basics of gardening. But what I had not anticipated was how gardening and parenting would converge during our time under lockdown, providing mutually reinforcing nudgings and reminders.
Planting seeds for our first garden was exciting, but also, to some extent, anxiety-inducing. How could we know what was going on beneath the soil once the seeds were buried? We hoped but could not be sure that the seeds would mature into healthy, flourishing plants. Such thoughts led me back to some of the anxieties I felt when my children were in the womb. I had hoped that everything was progressing as expected and that we would be blessed with healthy children who would mature into happy and productive adults. But there are, of course, no guarantees. Try not to worry about what you cannot control and have faith that no matter what happens we will find our way, I learned.
In mid-spring, as the first coronavirus surge was peaking in the U.S., at home under lockdown, we were filled with excitement when our first seeds began to sprout. How was it possible that we had produced life from planting something so tiny in the dirt? It was a small reminder of the wonder and awe that I felt on the days that my children were born. Being a part of, and witnessing, the creation of life is miraculous.
The euphoria of becoming a parent can quickly fade as one goes through the first-time crash course of caring for an infant. Tending to a garden, of course, pales in comparison to taking care of a newborn. Both, though, require patience and giving assistance to that which cannot sustain itself on its own while asking for little in return. Supporting life requires self-sacrifice (at times, a great deal of it).
Learning how to care for my first child was difficult. By the time my second child was born, I thought that I had cracked the parenting code. Kids were kids, and I knew how to raise one now, I deduced. Yet I quickly discovered that children, even if born from the same parents and raised in the same environment, can have quite different predispositions and needs. Similarly, in our garden, different plants, though in the same outside environment, needed to be tended to in different ways. Meet others where they are, I was urged.
When harvest arrived in the fall, our garden provided us with nourishment. Healthy and satisfying nutrition, not the empty calories one purchases from a fast food drive-thru. And there, at the end of the season, was the most valuable reminder. Successful parenting, like gardening, requires patience, diligence and care. It is not something that can be done well quickly or easily. But creating and cultivating life nourishes the soul in ways few things can.
David Dreyer is the father of two boys and a political science professor at Lenoir-Rhyne University.