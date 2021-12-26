Column: Garden taught us patience, care

In March of 2020, with lockdown looming as COVID-19 began to spread, like many others across the country, I started a “coronavirus garden.” Learning a new skill while under lockdown would help me feel more productive, and as a father of two young boys, planting and tending to a garden would be a valuable learning experience for them, I reasoned. Throughout the spring and into the summer, I, along with my kids, as anticipated, learned the basics of gardening. But what I had not anticipated was how gardening and parenting would converge during our time under lockdown, providing mutually reinforcing nudgings and reminders.

Planting seeds for our first garden was exciting, but also, to some extent, anxiety-inducing. How could we know what was going on beneath the soil once the seeds were buried? We hoped but could not be sure that the seeds would mature into healthy, flourishing plants. Such thoughts led me back to some of the anxieties I felt when my children were in the womb. I had hoped that everything was progressing as expected and that we would be blessed with healthy children who would mature into happy and productive adults. But there are, of course, no guarantees. Try not to worry about what you cannot control and have faith that no matter what happens we will find our way, I learned.