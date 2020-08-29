Column: Garden battle with groundhogs ends in a draw

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Hickory Daily Record, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Gary the Groundhog is a pain in the grass.

That’s where I see him most days when I look out the kitchen window. He sits in the lawn over by the fence, eyeing the little garden just a few feet away, his whiskers twitching in anticipation of the bountiful buffet before him.

I tap on the window but he pays me no mind.

I open the window and yell through the screen.

“Gary, you over-fed sonova$%$! Stay out of that garden.”

Gary does nothing.

It’s only when I burst through the backdoor and approach him at a dead run that he scampers under the fence and dives into a hole on the embankment that adjoins our property.

Gary and I do not get along.

Back in April, when I wrote about a huge tree falling in the yard, I mentioned it occurred near the little garden spot we had tilled.

“It’s just a small strip, but it will help put some fresh food on the table during these uncertain times,” I wrote. “I plan to raise corn, okra, potatoes, tomatoes, mangoes, coconuts, peanuts — most all the nuts — and pinto beans. I’m not much of a farmer, but I expect a bumper crop.”