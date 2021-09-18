Column: Funding election security is vital for North Carolina

As long-serving Democratic and Republican members of the Catawba County Board of Elections, we are pleased to report that North Carolina voters should have confidence in our election systems. But maintaining secure election systems requires a concerted year-round effort in today’s world — and we need continued support from voters and public officials to accomplish this task.

Across our state, new voters are registering every day, and their data must be protected along with yours. New machines are being tested, purchased and retested. Old software and backup systems are being replaced with modern systems that resist cyberattacks. Our operations must be continually audited to detect vulnerabilities.

Fortunately, federal funds under the bipartisan 2020 Help America Vote Act (HAVA) have already been sent to North Carolina to finance this effort. But those funds must be released — appropriated — in the state budget that legislators in the General Assembly are now debating.

As county election officials, we understand the importance of releasing this money because it has a tangible impact, in small and big ways, on our ability to do our job — to protect voters and to maintain a fair, accessible and secure voting system. Indeed, given the attention election integrity has received nationally, it would be tragic to withhold these funds.