Column: From the front lines of Afghanistan

About the woman judge, Zucchino told me, “I did that story by WhatsApp, texts, and phone interviews. It's all long distance. I mean ideally I would have been in Kabul and gone around to see them. So, I do the best I can do.”

I asked Zucchino if he knew the Taliban were going to take over. He told me that he knew earlier because in one province where he visited “the Afghanistan military was completely cut off. They'd been abandoned by the government and they [the Taliban] just went to them and said, ‘Hey, if you want to live, just come on out and give us your weapons. We won't kill you. In fact, we'll give you some money and send you home.’

“Thousands of soldiers and police took it. They said, ‘Yeah, I'm not fighting for this government that sold me out. They abandoned me.’

“And I wrote about that in June. So I knew from that there would be a collapse. I never thought it would be by August. I thought it would play out for many months. It really surprised me. And I think everybody else, I don't think anybody had any idea that would happen that fast, but once it happened, it really just started rolling. And all these people started surrendering.“

I asked Zucchino if the Taliban would be able to set up a working government.