Column: From Kigali to Kabul

Following the quick collapse of the Afghan government as U.S. forces withdrew from Afghanistan, a similar dynamic seems to have been at play at the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul. U.S. forces arrived with the primary objective of rescuing American expatriates. Video recorded at the airport and uploaded to social media showed desperate Afghans clinging to the outside of a departing plane, with some of them falling to their deaths as the plane took off.

Why is it that one life is valued over another? The fact that someone was born in the U.S. rather than Afghanistan is, after all, an accident of birth, a chance occurrence based on factors outside of our own control. As Carl Wilkins, an American who was the head of an Adventist relief agency in Rwanda, wondered aloud, “how is it that I’ve … got this blue American passport — that means I can go — but all of these people don’t have a passport, they can’t go”, knowing that many of them would consequently be massacred by Tutsi extremists. In the end, Wilkins decided that despite having a way out, staying in Rwanda was the right thing for him to do.

Whether or not withdrawing from Afghanistan was the right thing for the United States to do will be debated for years to come. What most can probably agree on, though, is that the Afghans who risked their lives collaborating with the United States in the fight against the Taliban should be granted safe passage out of Afghanistan. The fall of Kabul has played out similarly to the fall of Saigon at the end of the Vietnam War. Let’s see to it that the aftermath of the Afghan government’s collapse does not result in a similar outcome to that of the Rwandan conflict in which Western forces abandoned the vulnerable while existing to safety. It is an urgent moral imperative in which a failure to act could result in deadly consequences.

David R. Dreyer is a political science professor at Lenoir-Rhyne University.