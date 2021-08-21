Column: From Kigali to Kabul

The Vietnam War from 1955-75 and the War in Afghanistan that began in 2001 share certain commonalities.
Both wars were protracted conflicts involving contestation over governmental control. The U.S., in both wars, faced insurgencies that employed unconventional tactics. Both wars, it now seems, will end similarly, with South Vietnamese forces losing control over Saigon in dramatic fashion on April 30, 1975, and U.S. supported Afghan forces losing control over Kabul this past week.
There are certainly similarities between the Vietnam War and the War in Afghanistan (it is important to note that there are also significant differences, including that the War in Afghanistan began as a response to a direct attack on U.S. soil by a terrorist organization harbored in Afghanistan, whereas the Vietnam War was motivated out of a perceived need to “contain”, or prevent, the spread of communism in Southeast Asia). Drawing such comparisons provides insights into how current events might unfold based on what happened previously in a similar situation. With the Vietnam analogy in mind, the fall of Kabul perhaps should not have been a surprise.
Along with the Vietnam War, comparing the War in Afghanistan to other conflicts with which it shares similarities can yield insights. While scenes from Kabul’s airport have been compared to helicopter lifts that transported American embassy workers to safety as Saigon fell to enemy forces at the end of the Vietnam War, the evacuation of Kabul has also in some ways been similar to the evacuation of expatriates from Rwanda just prior to the start of the Rwandan genocide (again, it is important to note that there are also significant differences between the War in Afghanistan and the Rwandan genocide, including, of course, the primary importance of ethnicity in the Rwandan genocide versus religion in the War in Afghanistan). Making such a comparison highlights what the tragic consequences can be of Western withdrawal from a war-torn country on the brink of widespread human rights violations.
On April 10, 1994, 10 U.S. Belgian troops charged with protecting Rwanda’s prime minister were killed. A few days later, Belgian and French paratroopers arrived in Rwanda. They took control of Kigali International Airport with the mission of flying expatriates to safety.
As shown in the PBS Frontline documentary “Ghost of Rwanda”, the paratroopers, along with Belgian soldiers, traveled to a psychiatric hospital where the Western staff was trapped by surrounding Hutu extremists. Tutsis emerged from the hospital and pled with the Belgian forces and journalists accompanying them to take them, along with the Westerners from the hospital, to safety. But the Belgians were there only to extract expatriates from Rwanda. The Tutsis were consequently left, presumably to die, at the hands of the Hutu extremists as soon as the Westerners departed. As described by a Belgian journalist, “We left, for the white people, it’s over … And we heard … shooting at the moment we left. So, it was clear to me, that hell starts for them.”
Put in even starker terms, Canadian Major Brent Beardsley of the UN Mission in Rwanda (UNAMIR), recalled that, “What that meant was, anybody that was white skinned got to get on an airplane and fly to safety, and anybody that was black skinned got to stay in Rwanda and get killed. And that’s as simple as it came down to.”
In a similar episode, Canadian Lieutenant-General Romeo Dallaire, force commander for UNAMIR, observed French soldiers pushing Rwandans out of the way as French expatriates were loaded onto vehicles to aid in transporting them out of harm’s way just before the genocide began. “Self-interest and self-preservation prevailed,” he observed.
Following the quick collapse of the Afghan government as U.S. forces withdrew from Afghanistan, a similar dynamic seems to have been at play at the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul. U.S. forces arrived with the primary objective of rescuing American expatriates. Video recorded at the airport and uploaded to social media showed desperate Afghans clinging to the outside of a departing plane, with some of them falling to their deaths as the plane took off.
Why is it that one life is valued over another? The fact that someone was born in the U.S. rather than Afghanistan is, after all, an accident of birth, a chance occurrence based on factors outside of our own control. As Carl Wilkins, an American who was the head of an Adventist relief agency in Rwanda, wondered aloud, “how is it that I’ve … got this blue American passport — that means I can go — but all of these people don’t have a passport, they can’t go”, knowing that many of them would consequently be massacred by Tutsi extremists. In the end, Wilkins decided that despite having a way out, staying in Rwanda was the right thing for him to do.
Whether or not withdrawing from Afghanistan was the right thing for the United States to do will be debated for years to come. What most can probably agree on, though, is that the Afghans who risked their lives collaborating with the United States in the fight against the Taliban should be granted safe passage out of Afghanistan. The fall of Kabul has played out similarly to the fall of Saigon at the end of the Vietnam War. Let’s see to it that the aftermath of the Afghan government’s collapse does not result in a similar outcome to that of the Rwandan conflict in which Western forces abandoned the vulnerable while existing to safety. It is an urgent moral imperative in which a failure to act could result in deadly consequences.
