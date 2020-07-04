Column: Freedoms can be won or disregarded

During this stretch from Memorial Day to Independence Day it is nice to see all manner of American flags and patriotic buntings positioned in individual yards, company offices, and town halls. Independence Day reminds us about the journey of the world’s longest living democratic republic.
Some speculated at its founding the country would only last 20 years. Thanks to the leadership of the founding generation who established a workable foundation for the country to proceed upon, the nation has lasted a bit longer.
Their framework helped the government make the nation larger and more democratic over the course of its history. People were freed. Chains were broken. A gender given the right to vote. Discrimination called out. Wars for liberation won. Americans of many generations have looked at the country and fought for a better one. Thomas Jefferson’s “Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of Happiness” has not always been an individual call, but a collective one. In America, we keep moving; trying our best to live out this experiment in liberty which hopefully will outlive us.
We live in a great country. This nation has been blessed to have many great leaders both during the revolution which created it and moving through its history into modern times. We are not a perfect nation. No country is. We’ve taken our bruises and celebrated triumphs. And every now and then, we have been forced, due to choice or consequence, to look in the mirror and ask bigger questions of ourselves. Thomas Jefferson, the writer of the Declaration of Independence, articulated the main ideas of this country over 244 years ago but they are just as important now.
No one thought the country could last very long. The history of republics, as some of the founders knew, were short. The constitutional framework embraced by Franklin and others in 1787, in the place where Jefferson’s words were debated in 1776, remain markers for liberty-loving people around the world. And it is especially fitting to think about these things today.
President Lincoln, speaking at the dedication of the new Union cemetery in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania in 1863, took his audience back to Jefferson’s declaration; reminding Americans of the country’s youth. In the midst of one of the most divisive times in its history, the president came to Gettysburg to honor the Union dead from one of the most influential Civil War battles fought during the first days of July. Lincoln spoke of their sacrifice, but also spoke to the living in attendance. After reminding the audience they could do nothing to hallow and consecrate the ground, he challenged it to have increased devotion to the cause for which the soldiers fought. He hoped a new birth of freedom could come out of the carnage of war. Using religious imagery, he articulated a country eventually moving out of war into an even better peace where a government “of the people, for the people, and by the people” could never perish from the earth.
Lincoln’s 272 words are not as remembered now. For many years, school children were made to memorize them as a literary and historical landmark to democracy and freedom. Unfortunately today, many students are not asked to memorize them and, thus, are not very familiar with the words which link the country’s timeline.
Jefferson, the founders, Lincoln, and the great majority of Americans, past and present, understood this experiment in democracy could fail and be lost to history like other republics. Franklin, once asked to comment on the government, said we have a republic “if you can keep it.”
Ronald Reagan said it best, “Freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction. We didn’t pass it to our children in the bloodstream. It must be fought for, protected, and handed on for them to do the same.” This country, the “Last Best Hope” in Lincoln’s words, remains a beacon for many.
In some ways freedom is in our bloodstream. We know something of General Washington’s leadership at important times. We know the story of women picketing the White House for the right to vote. We’ve heard Franklin Roosevelt speak of the four freedoms. We’ve seen the pictures of lunch counter protests for civil rights. We’ve benefited from the innovation and “‘can do spirit” to go to the moon, combat viruses, and seen countless immigrants become citizens.
The future of this country belongs to us. The hard work of being an American and being a citizen is important every day. Freedoms can be won and they can be disregarded, or even, lost.
Which makes Independence Day a grateful and yearly reminder of the people who came before us who worked so hard to keep it. Freedom is in our hands now.
Brent Tomberlin is a social studies teacher
at South Caldwell High School.
