Column: Free poems share human experience; "We all have hopes, fears"

That same morning, Beverly went through a McDonald’s drive-through. After concluding the transaction, she handed an envelope to the employee and drove away. At the bank, again using the drive-through, Beverly conducted her business and then sent a card to the teller by way of the pneumatic tube. As before, she drove off before seeing any reactions and or answering any questions.

Beverly pointed out that all three of the first Free Poem recipients were frontline people. “I have such appreciation for their being there,” said Beverly.

Since then, the sneaky poet has left cards in a number of other places, including on a shelf in the bread aisle of a grocery store. “Next to the hamburger buns,” Beverly smiled. And in a doctor’s office suggestion box.

On the back of each card is a sticker with the following words: “Find something to think about? Want to share? finneystudio@gmail.com.”