Column: Four of 10 vaccinated in Catawba County. What message does that send to the business world?

I have said it before, but it bears repeating. We should all get vaccinated and get back to work.

If eight out of 10 of us were vaccinated, we would be better prepared to return to a more normal way of life. We would be ready to work and play with greatly reduced risk of COVID-19 or one of its variants.

But we are hovering around half of that number. Currently, about four out of every 10 people in Catawba County have received the vaccine.

A reader responded to my previous vaccine suggestion. “This one is for you, Eric Millsaps — being a bit pushy and bossy!!! You have no right to tell people to get vaccinated. That is the choice and decision of the people. It is our bodies, not yours.”

They closed with this missive. “Keep your ideas to yourself.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The note was unsigned. But the writer may know me. I can certainly be bossy and pushy.

But I stand by what I said. If I owned a company looking to open up shop here, I would question why only four out of 10 people in Catawba County have made the effort to get vaccinated.