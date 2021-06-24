 Skip to main content
Column: Four of 10 vaccinated in Catawba County. What message does that send to the business world?
OPINION

Column: Four of 10 vaccinated in Catawba County. What message does that send to the business world?

I have said it before, but it bears repeating. We should all get vaccinated and get back to work.

If eight out of 10 of us were vaccinated, we would be better prepared to return to a more normal way of life. We would be ready to work and play with greatly reduced risk of COVID-19 or one of its variants.

But we are hovering around half of that number. Currently, about four out of every 10 people in Catawba County have received the vaccine.

A reader responded to my previous vaccine suggestion. “This one is for you, Eric Millsaps — being a bit pushy and bossy!!! You have no right to tell people to get vaccinated. That is the choice and decision of the people. It is our bodies, not yours.”

They closed with this missive. “Keep your ideas to yourself.”

The note was unsigned. But the writer may know me. I can certainly be bossy and pushy.

But I stand by what I said. If I owned a company looking to open up shop here, I would question why only four out of 10 people in Catawba County have made the effort to get vaccinated.

We want jobs that pay a decent wage. Those jobs go to the best, the brightest and the people who are willing to shoulder responsibility. We know the people most likely to get vaccinated are those with more education and more earning power.

Do we expect the best companies to build their plans around a workforce where six out of 10 people are at greater risk of contracting COVID-19 and being out of work?

Hickory and Catawba County have put forth some big plans for the future. I applaud those plans.

But if we are going to continue to attract industries to bring high-paying jobs here, we should do our part and show them this is a community that cares about each other and getting the job done.

A great place to start is with a vaccination.

Eric Millsaps

Eric Millsaps is editor of the Hickory Daily Record.

