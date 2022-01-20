Column: Food is my love and my enemy

Looking back, a considerable amount of my behavior had to do with my physical being. In a short matter of years, I went from weighing 154 pounds to a ballooning 240. In the course of those living and teaching years, I also added another autoimmune disease. Blood pressure and blood sugar levels were off the charts. In short, I became a walking dead guy.

I joke and laugh a lot with others about the short, fat guy being active and doing things, and in recent years, I have made progress. During a swim meet a few years ago, a parent filmed me swimming a relay. I looked like a walrus in a swimsuit diving off the block into the water. I asked myself who I was. I knew I needed to set a better example for the individuals I coach. Bottom line, I had to try to get healthier. My grandfather came home from World War II with some health issues. He had heart attacks. My father has experienced one, too. I’m very interested in breaking the streak.

“Get a dog” seems to be good advice at times. It has been for me. Our golden retriever, Alice, and I have frequented many places in recent years. Walking is a good time to exercise, but also to pray and take stock of things. Being active is a blessing even on cold mornings before school.

