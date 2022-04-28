Column: Floating like a butterfly and stinging like a bee

Very few athletes exhibit the best of both skill and grace in their sport, and controversy can follow modern athletes in an era of social media. Immediate praise or criticism often promotes athletes to a kind of hero status. However, very few of these athletes end up promoting the best of American values and beliefs. In other words, they exhibit no staying power.

Cassius Clay has staying power. One wonders how his tweets and comments would be read today. We can guess they would be filled with the grace and power of a boxer and the words of a poet. Before his February 1964 fight with Sonny Liston, he commented about his ability to float and sting. Then, he proceeded to win the world heavyweight title by defeating him. Clay was 22 years old.

The next day, he announced his conversion to the Muslim faith and changed his name to Muhammad Ali.

Just four years earlier, Ali did what every young man did. He registered for the draft; complying with the Selective Service Act which required registration at age 18. The same year, he won a gold medal in boxing at the Olympics in Rome. His draft board in his hometown of Louisville classified him as draft eligible.

Yet, in declaring himself a Muslim and a Nation of Islam member after the fight with Liston, his thoughts began to move toward applying for conscientious objector status if he was drafted.

Stating war was against his religious beliefs, he began to make it known he would resist any draft. Moreover, some African Americans viewed the increasing Vietnam conflict as a symbol of American racism. Early draftees were predominantly poor and of color.

By April of 1965, the draft board informed him he would be drafted. Ali had initially failed to pass the mental aptitude test, but over time and with the need for more draftees, the thresholds for passing the exam were lowered. After a second exam, Ali classified.

Ali reported to Houston, Texas, on April 28, 1967 to be inducted into the U.S. Armed Forces. After applying for conscientious objector status, not once but twice, the Army refused. He proceeded with the necessary tests with 11 other inductees, but he refused to step forward when his name was called and take the oath of induction. A federal court later found Ali guilty of draft evasion. Consequently, he was stripped of his boxing title the same day. Reviled by some who saw his stand as un-American, he was also loved by others for speaking out against the war. He said he had no qualms with the Vietnamese people.

Athletes both supported and criticized him, but he continued to speak out against the injustices of the draft.

Ali, just like in the boxing ring, fought back vigorously. Released on bail pending an appeal, he garnered support from both Black and white Americans and members of the antiwar movement.

In 1971, the Supreme Court of the United States overturned the conviction citing technicalities with the case. By 1974, he reclaimed his heavyweight title by defeating George Foreman.

By the next decade, he had been elected to the Boxing Hall of Fame and also been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease. Still, he remained an icon for his sport and for athletes at large. In 1996, he lit the Olympic flame at the summer Olympics in Atlanta. His body struggling and shuddering with Parkinson’s, he willed himself to complete the task.

Michael Mann’s 2001 film “Ali” starring Will Smith as the fighter captures the larger story of Ali’s early life as well as his fire and tenacity through his fight with Foreman.

Ali died in June of 2016. At the Muhammad Ali Center, flowers and tributes poured out immediately. The KFC Yum Center along the river digitally displayed his face in tribute.

Later, his friend, Billy Crystal eulogized him during the large funeral in town. It became one of the best eulogies ever given of any figure, ever. He said, “It was Ali who stood up for us by standing up for himself.” Crystal described Ali’s as “A tremendous bolt of lightning.”

Ali, like the rest of us at times, dug in his heels and honored his conscience. He put principle over money and fame, which is often rare. He displayed grace and strategy in the ring. He was smart and witty both inside and out of it. He loved to laugh.

We make decisions each day. Those decisions are judged immediately, but they are also debated over time and covered by history. Few watching the footage of Ali lighting the torch remembered the hostility his draft decision generated almost 30 years earlier.

Brent Tomberlin is a social studies instructor at South Caldwell High School and at CCC&TI. He can be reached at coachtomberlin@gmail.com