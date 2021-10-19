Column: Filth? Bible teaches us not to judge others

I opened the newspaper: Standing in the pulpit in a Baptist church Mark Robinson called gays “filth.”

Democrats screamed.

Robinson screamed back, held a press conference, and said he didn’t take back the word filth. He denied he called gay people filth. Claimed that he called a pornographic book — in some school libraries — filth.

I watched the video of Robinson standing in the pulpit at Asbury Baptist Church. He said: “There’s no reason anybody, anywhere in America should be telling any child about transgenderism, homosexuality, or any of that filth.” He added defiantly: “And yes, I called it filth. And if you don’t like that I called it filth, come see me.”

It was clear: Robinson said homosexuals are filth.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

I supported the marriage amendment like most North Carolinians. Marriage, unlike a civil union, is a sacrament between a man, woman and God. I supported HB2, men shouldn’t share a restroom with women. But when Robinson, standing in a pulpit, called gay people “filth” he crossed a line.

In the Sermon on the Mount, Christ taught: Judge not, that you be not judged. For with the judgment you pronounce you will be judged. Christ also taught: Do unto others.