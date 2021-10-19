Column: Filth? Bible teaches us not to judge others

I opened the newspaper: Standing in the pulpit in a Baptist church Mark Robinson called gays “filth.”
Democrats screamed.
Robinson screamed back, held a press conference, and said he didn’t take back the word filth. He denied he called gay people filth. Claimed that he called a pornographic book — in some school libraries — filth.
I watched the video of Robinson standing in the pulpit at Asbury Baptist Church. He said: “There’s no reason anybody, anywhere in America should be telling any child about transgenderism, homosexuality, or any of that filth.” He added defiantly: “And yes, I called it filth. And if you don’t like that I called it filth, come see me.”
It was clear: Robinson said homosexuals are filth.
I supported the marriage amendment like most North Carolinians. Marriage, unlike a civil union, is a sacrament between a man, woman and God. I supported HB2, men shouldn’t share a restroom with women. But when Robinson, standing in a pulpit, called gay people “filth” he crossed a line.
In the Sermon on the Mount, Christ taught: Judge not, that you be not judged. For with the judgment you pronounce you will be judged. Christ also taught: Do unto others.
In a fallen world, none of us are righteous. All of us are sinners. Some fall into sin, others fall into a deadly sin — pride.
Christ taught humility and kindness, even to sinners.
Robinson crossed that line.
Democrats screamed. Robinson screamed. People are tired of hateful politics. We want better. How do we right the ship? Republicans and Democrats don’t need to see eye to eye, but they do need to disagree with a bit of humility and kindness.
Unfortunately, that’s where Lt. Governor Robinson came up short.
Andy Wells is a former state senator from Catawba County and is currently a member of the state Board of Transportation.