Column: Far-right politics not confined to US

According to Jean-Marie Le Pen, founder of France’s National Front, the Holocaust is a “detail” of the history of World War II. “I don’t think there were that many deaths. There weren’t six million. There weren’t mass murders as it’s been said,” he has maintained. Le Pen’s ideological views are rooted in xenophobia, racism, and anti-Semitism. He has been a highly controversial figure in French politics. After leading the National Front for nearly 40 years, he was replaced in 2011 and four years later kicked out of the party that he founded.

Jean-Marie Le Pen is now largely out of the spotlight in France. But his daughter, Marine Le Pen, who is seeking to become France’s next president, is not. Ms. Le Pen is expected to come in second in today’s election, which would result in her advancing to a second round electoral contest against incumbent Emmanuel Macron in three weeks (assuming Macron comes in first or second today but does not win more than 50% of the vote). That would put the National Rally (a renamed version of the National Front) within reach of the most powerful office in French politics.

Such an occurrence would not be unprecedented. In 2002, Jean-Marie Le Pen rocked France when he came in second in the first round of France’s presidential election, leading to a runoff against then-incumbent Jacques Chirac. In 2017, France’s last presidential election, Marine Le Pen came in second in the first round of the election and faced current incumbent Emmanuel Macron in the second round. In both cases, the Le Pens were soundly defeated, Jean-Marie overwhelming so by a vote of 82 to 18, and Marine by a smaller but considerable margin of 66 to 34.

Emmanuel Macron is widely expected to win this year’s election. The Economist’s election forecast model gives Macron a 98% chance of winning. Still, it is troubling that someone such as Ms. Le Pen will (likely) again come within breathing distance of the French presidency. What explains her support?

As journalist and historian Anne Applebaum has pointed out in her book “Twilight of Democracy: The Seductive Lure of Authoritarianism,” today’s culture wars are reminiscent of the Dreyfus Affair of 1894-1906 in which Alfred Dreyfus, a Jewish captain who spoke with a German accent, was falsely accused of being a traitor. The investigation into Dreyfus polarized French society. The anti-Dreyfusards, as they were known, made anti-Semitic appeals, pushed conspiracy theories, and accused those who were skeptical of the allegations against Dreyfus as being anti-patriotic. They maintained their position even after Dreyfus’s innocence had been established. The so-called Dreyfusards who believed that Dreyfus was innocent, on the other hand, held that French citizens should be treated equally regardless of their religion. Dreyfus was forced into exile in 1899 but was brought back to France later and pardoned in 1906.

Though tension subsequently subsided, fault lines reemerged during the Vichy regime’s collaboration with the Nazis during World War II. After the war, France developed into a liberal democratic state based on the ideals of “liberty, equality, and fraternity.” But the divisions of the Dreyfus Affair continued to simmer beneath the surface.

Marine Le Pen is not Jean-Marie. As party leader, after expelling her father in 2015, she has tried to “detoxify” and “humanize” the party. Still, she has courted controversy, by, for example, comparing protests in the streets for Muslim prayers to the Nazi occupation of France.

Ms. Le Pen’s views are similar to other far-right movements in Europe such as those of members of the Freedom Party in Austria, Vox in Spain, and the Northern League in Italy, as well as the alt-right in the United States. She contested the 2017 election after a rightwing populist wave the year before in which Donald Trump was elected president in the United States, the British public voted to exit the European Union, and Rodrigo Duterte was elected president of the Philippines.

Europe’s far-right has had the most success in Hungary and Poland. Viktor Orban, leader of the Fidesz Party and proponent of what he calls “illiberal democracy,” has been in power in Hungary since 2010. Law and Justice (PiS), a conservative populist party, has maintained power in Poland since 2015. Orban and leaders of the PiS have hobbled state institutions, captured the media, played off of fears of immigration, and promoted conspiracy theories.

Hungary and Poland have been backsliding from democracy in recent years. Le Pen being elected president could similarly strain democratic institutions in France.

In “Twilight of Democracy,” Applebaum warns that “given the right conditions, any society can turn against democracy.” Drawing from research from behavioral economics, she notes an authoritarian predisposition among some, which includes a preference for homogeneity and order, a dislike of complexity, and a (perhaps more universal) desire to belong to something greater than oneself (which can potentially be satisfied by being part of a “movement” or well-defined “nation”).

Autocratic leaders who can effectively tap into such a predisposition can at times gain power. “The appeal of authoritarianism,” Applebaum writes, “is eternal.” The need to feel as if one belongs to a superior community is not “just a problem for Poland, or Hungary, or Venezuela, or Greece,” she argues. Democratic backsliding can occur, as demonstrated she believes by, among other things, the Brexit vote and the election of Donald Trump, in “some of the richest and most secure democracies in the world.”

Le Pen will likely ultimately lose France’s presidential election. But she will come too close for comfort. Her relative success should not come as a surprise. It will not be the first time that far-right authoritarian sentiment bubbles up. Let it serve as a warning of what lurks beneath.

David R. Dreyer is a political science professor at Lenoir-Rhyne University. Email him at David.Dreyer@lr.edu.