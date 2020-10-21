Column: Fall traditions in the time of COVID-19

With all the traditions the fall season brings to mind, including Halloween and Thanksgiving, we are encouraging Catawba County’s residents to find creative ways to celebrate while minimizing the risk for contracting COVID-19. It is still extremely important to remain diligent in practicing social distancing, wearing face coverings and washing our hands, and we should try to plan fall activities with these precautions in mind.

Cases of COVID-19 have been significantly on the rise in Catawba County, and the overwhelming majority of new cases of COVID-19 in our county have resulted from exposure through family contacts, gatherings of people and community spread. With this in mind, we are encouraging everyone to double-down their efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19, especially at gatherings with people outside your immediate household and out in the community.

For folks looking to plan Halloween activities, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has a guide with suggested activities that are broken down by risk level so you can choose which activities are best for your family. It can be found at https://files.nc.gov/covid/documents/guidance/NCDHHS-Interim-Guidance-for-Halloween.pdf.

NCDHHS also has a guide for planners of fall events at https://files.nc.gov/covid/documents/guidance/NCDHHS-Interim-Guidance-for-Fall-Events.pdf.