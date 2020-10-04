Column: Fall in love with a night garden

The days are getting shorter. I know I know….the days are not actually getting shorter, we are just having fewer hours of daylight. Anyway, the days are definitely getting shorter, which makes you think that you have less time to enjoy your garden. These longer evenings can give you an opportunity to enjoy and experience your garden in a whole different way.

A night garden plays with your senses, causing your eyes to focus on luminous blooms, touching foliage and catching the scent of a hidden flower. A night garden can be a totally separate part of your garden or it can be incorporated into the existing one.

When the sunsets in the evening, the garden usually fades with the light, but with certain plants you can bring out the beauty of the garden in the moonlight.

White blooms, such as large mop head hydrangeas, take on a luminous glow in the evening light. Yellows and pinks can take on a beautiful glow at night that they cannot achieve in the bright sunlight. Patterned flowers and variegated foliage become more visible at night. One of my favorites is Minuteman hosta, with its dark green foliage, deeply edged in white, which stands out in the half-light of dusk.