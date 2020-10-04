Column: Facebook, Covid-19, and the Christmas without 'The Nutcracker'

I value my Facebook friends. I love seeing your families, your adventures, celebrating your birthdays, praying for you when times are hard. I do not care about your political views. I care about our friendship. Our connectedness. Unless one unplugs from all technology, these views bombard us, and I am exhausted with it.

I am not OK. My heart is sad, and my soul is dark, and all of the coping skills in my toolbox that helped me survive Levaquin and many other life challenges aren’t working. But nothing works very well when you have averaged three hours of sleep a night for the past four months. Restorative sleep is necessary to keep autoimmune diseases stable. Needless to say, I have had a major flare. Which requires prednisone. Which disrupts sleep. Which has caused an imbalance of important chemicals in my brain that now require medication. The same damaged brain that finally defeated Levaquin needs my care. I realized at 2:30 this morning, as I was dwelling and agonizing on the negativity I had read on Facebook in recent weeks, that I need to take control. I need to return to who I was as a parish nurse. To rejoice always. To simply be grateful for the love of family and friends. To repot my plants. To hug our cat, Boo, and laugh at LT the squirrel. To write. To meditate. To hike to waterfalls with my amazing husband. To love unconditionally.