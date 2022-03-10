Column: Everyone needs a book day

Sure, I have things to do around the house. There are trees that need my attention, clothes to fold, a new semester of classes to start planning for, and many things to complete as my son graduates high school in a few months. But, sometimes, you just need a book day.

There are qualities to reading. The great sense of having an adventure. The thrill of learning something new and being able to apply and share it. A good book connects a person to almost every other learning discipline in some way. To read something written well is exhilarating. Reading also might calm our souls and make us feel better. The opposite is true as well. Good reading and writing might stir us to action, give us a fresh perspective, and press us into the future.

True, sometimes the stories might not end the way we might want them to, but such gives one perspective. In this way, books imitate life. Being able to learn and adjust to conditions — to strike out in a new way — is often hard but incredibly meaningful.