Column: Enjoy parks every day now

The county’s three parks moved to a seven-days-a-week schedule this month. And we are the richer for it.

Want to take a stroll around Riverbend? You can do it every day now.

Ready to take your dog to St. Stephens Park? You can go 362 times in the next year.

Feel the urge to climb to the top of Bakers Mountain? Go right ahead, even on a Wednesday. That’s the day our parks were traditionally closed, but Wednesdays are no longer a barrier to park fun.

Now the parks are closed only on Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

I welcome the news because the parks are such a unique and wonderful part of this county. I began walking the trails of these parks when my children were little and have never stopped. I took my son and his friend to the top of Bakers Mountain when they were probably 7 or 8. When we got back to the parking area, the buddy said he thought we wore out his shoes going so far. I’m not sure he ever hiked with us again.