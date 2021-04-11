 Skip to main content
Column: Enjoy parks every day now
The county’s three parks moved to a seven-days-a-week schedule this month. And we are the richer for it.

Want to take a stroll around Riverbend? You can do it every day now.

Ready to take your dog to St. Stephens Park? You can go 362 times in the next year.

Feel the urge to climb to the top of Bakers Mountain? Go right ahead, even on a Wednesday. That’s the day our parks were traditionally closed, but Wednesdays are no longer a barrier to park fun.

Now the parks are closed only on Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

I welcome the news because the parks are such a unique and wonderful part of this county. I began walking the trails of these parks when my children were little and have never stopped. I took my son and his friend to the top of Bakers Mountain when they were probably 7 or 8. When we got back to the parking area, the buddy said he thought we wore out his shoes going so far. I’m not sure he ever hiked with us again.

I have used Riverbend to train for trail races and Bakers to prepare for hiking in the Grand Canyon with my daughter. But mostly, I have enjoyed the solitude and the beauty. You may find turtles warming themselves on a log in the middle of a pond. You may see Mother Nature springing forth with an explosion of mountain laurel blossoms or quietly producing a rare Indian pipe plant along a trail.

If I look closely, I will always find great beauty at these parks. I am not alone. The most recent numbers show more than 200,000 people visit the parks annually.

The parks are free, wonderful and open (almost) every day. And that, friends, is a great deal that just got better.

Eric Millsaps

Eric Millsaps is editor of the Hickory Daily Record.

