Column: Embrace the madness of NCAA tourney

Cinderella stories like that of my favorite team, N.C. State, give hope to underestimated players across the nation. Their 1983 National Championship victory certainly fueled my hoop dreams the night I sat cross-legged in the floor watching on a 13-inch television as the Wolfpack eked out a highly unexpected win over the Houston giants known as Phi Slama Jama.

My parents had allowed me to stay up past my bedtime to watch, on the condition they not hear one peep out of me that disrupted their slumber. I held up my end of the bargain, but I am certain I looked like a raving lunatic leaping up from the floor, jumping up and down, fists pumping, silently shouting in my head when Lorenzo Charles dunked the ball at the buzzer for the game-winning points.

As I said, March Madness is the pinnacle of sports excitement. It’s been almost 40 years, and I remember it like it was yesterday.