Column: Embrace the madness of NCAA tourney

The old saying is March comes in like a lion and goes out like a lamb. It came in fairly quietly this year, but I always look forward to its arrival regardless of how it begins. Not only does March typically bring warmer temperatures and the first spring flowers, but it also brings my absolute favorite time for sports.
Yes, March Madness is upon us. March Madness is the pinnacle of sports excitement for me.
If you’re not familiar with March Madness, I must assume you’ve been living under a rock for the past few decades. The NCAA basketball tournament has infiltrated all levels of popular culture. Even if you aren’t a sports fan, it’s almost impossible to avoid it. It figures prominently in television commercials for everything from automobiles to credit cards. The nightly news covers who the President of the United States is picking to win it all. It is estimated that 47 million Americans wagered on March Madness in 2021, according to the American Gaming Association.
That process of predicting the participants in and outcomes of the games in a sports tournament, (especially the NCAA college basketball tournament) is known as bracketology. I can share that exact definition with confidence because I looked it up. That’s right, "bracketology" is an official word now, having made it into the Oxford English Dictionary many years ago.
Filling out those brackets and making predictions of which teams will make the Sweet Sixteen, the Elite Eight, the Final Four, and finally the National Championship game is a fun process in and of itself. It hooks people who aren’t even basketball fans. I know people who have completed brackets based on whose mascot they like most, which coach is better looking, or their preference for team colors. Trust me, when one of them wins the NCAA pool, it gets a little frustrating for the die-hard fans. But it just goes to show, you don’t even have to follow the sport to create a winning bracket.
That’s why it’s called March Madness, folks. Because truly anything can happen. Nine times 15 seeds have upset number 2 seeds in the history of the tournament. Basketball fans waited a long time, knowing eventually a number 1 seed was going to fall in the first round also. In 2018, my husband and I witnessed the incredible bracket-busting game in-person when the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, a 16-seeded team, soundly defeated the University of Virginia, a number 1 seed favored to win the tourney. What sports fan would have predicted that?
That’s the true gift of March Madness. The level of competition created by the win-or-go-home tournament starting with 68 teams and whittling down to a single team left standing. As the saying goes, a rising tide lifts all boats. Players from small towns and tiny colleges compete on the same level with powerhouse basketball dynasties like Kentucky, UNC, and Duke. They share the belief that any team can beat any other on any given day if the circumstances are right and that belief elevates the level of play for everyone.
Cinderella stories like that of my favorite team, N.C. State, give hope to underestimated players across the nation. Their 1983 National Championship victory certainly fueled my hoop dreams the night I sat cross-legged in the floor watching on a 13-inch television as the Wolfpack eked out a highly unexpected win over the Houston giants known as Phi Slama Jama.
My parents had allowed me to stay up past my bedtime to watch, on the condition they not hear one peep out of me that disrupted their slumber. I held up my end of the bargain, but I am certain I looked like a raving lunatic leaping up from the floor, jumping up and down, fists pumping, silently shouting in my head when Lorenzo Charles dunked the ball at the buzzer for the game-winning points.
As I said, March Madness is the pinnacle of sports excitement. It’s been almost 40 years, and I remember it like it was yesterday.
March Madness also figured prominently when I started dating my now-husband. When he asked me out on our first date, he asked if he could take me to dinner on Friday. I hemmed and hawed, stumbling over my words, to the point he thought I was turning him down. I finally had to explain that I would like to go out with him sometime, but my favorite team was playing in the NCAA Tournament that Friday and I didn’t want to miss the game. He offered to cook me dinner instead, and we watched the game together for our first date. He loves to tell this story and says, as a huge college basketball fan himself, he knew at that moment I was a keeper.
I could tell other stories about tournament games I attended or about meeting Jim Valvano twice, but I’ve got games to watch and a bracket to complete. Enjoy the madness and may all your brackets be winners.
Cami Hepler is a lifelong animal lover, year-round sports fan, and part-time freelance writer from Hickory.