Column: Elections in 2021 brought change around the world

Though national elections were not held in the United States in 2021, state and local elections provided some clues as to what might be ahead in this year’s midterms. The gubernatorial races in Virginia and New Jersey were viewed as bellwether elections, being among the first of prominent elections since the last general election and with Congress hanging in the balance as we head into the fall. Some viewed Glenn Youngkin’s campaign in Virginia as a model for Republican candidates to follow to appeal to Trump’s base without alienating moderate voters in the midterms. Some took his win, along with Democratic incumbent Phil Murphey’s more narrowly than expected win in New Jersey, as indicators that the Democratic Party will be facing strong headwinds going into the midterms.

There were additional important elections throughout the world in 2021, including in Israel, Canada, and Iran, among other places. But perhaps the most important lesson in democracy of the year came from here in Catawba County where after a tie vote, a coin flip determined who won a city council seat in Conover. Given the tie, anyone who did not vote in the election who could have, would have cast a deciding vote.

When it comes to the midterm elections this year, it is easy to be cynical. Politicians are voted in and of office and not much seems to change in Washington. But elections have consequences as the saying goes, on everything from the economy to the environment to our health and education systems. So do not leave it to chance. Stay informed. Listen, think, converse and debate with others. And get out that vote.

David R. Dreyer is a political science professor at Lenoir-Rhyne University.