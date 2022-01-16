Column: Elections in 2021 brought change around the world

Odd-numbered years in the United States are considered to be off-election years given the absence of general national elections. But democracy worldwide did not take the year off in 2021. Last year, along with significant government reshufflings in places such as Italy, Japan, and Haiti, there were notable elections in Germany, Israel, Nicaragua, Chile, and even in the United States where state and local races provided some clues as to what we may see in the year ahead.
Angela Merkel stepping down as chancellor marked the end of 16 years of Christian Democratic governance by the center-right Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and its sister party the Christian Social Union (CSU) in Germany. Merkel remained broadly popular during her time as chancellor, during which she commanded respect not only within Germany but more broadly in the European Union and the world at large.
She has been replaced by Olaf Scholz of the Social Democratic Party (SPD). Though to the center-left rather than center-right ideologically, Scholz, having a measured, centrist, non-populist approach to politics, is widely viewed as similar to Merkel (going so far as to even at times adopt the so-called “Merkel rhombus” hand positioning when in public). Scholz is likely to have a more difficult time governing than Merkel, though, given that his governing coalition includes two relatively dissimilar parties — the centrist Free Democrats (FDP) and the progressive Greens — rather than having a single coalition partner as the Christian Democrats did (with the SPD in a grand coalition, or alternatively with the Free Democrats) during the party’s time in office under Merkel.
Elections in Japan and Italy in 2021 demonstrated how the pandemic can affect the political fortunes of elected officials. In Japan, Prime Minister Suga Yoshihide stepped down in part due to growing unpopularity as a result of what was viewed as mishandling of the pandemic. In Italy, the governing Five Star Movement lost the support of their coalition partner in part due to disagreement over Prime Minister Giuseppe Comte’s COVID-19 economic recovery plan, paving the way for popular former president of the European Central Bank Mario Draghi to become prime minister.
In Latin America, there was somewhat of a shift of power to the left in 2021. Daniel Ortega, who led Nicaragua as head of the Sandinistas in the 1980s, and now again as president since 2007, “won” reelection in a vote that was far from free and fair. Raul Castro, Fidel’s brother, stepped down as first secretary of the Communist Party in Cuba but handed power over to party insider Miguel Diaz-Canal, who has been serving as president since 2019. Pedro Castillo was elected president in Peru on “the most left-wing platform of any president of Peru,” according to the Economist. Hondurans elected their first female president, Xiomara Castro, also on the left, in its general election at the end of November. And Chileans, as their constitution is being rewritten, elected progressive candidate Gabriel Boric to close out the year.
While some countries forged ahead in 2021, others experienced democratic setbacks. Sudan experienced its second coup in two years. The prime minister, Abdallah Hamdok, was technically restored in November but the military remained in power. He recently resigned, leaving the military fully in control.
It was a bad year for democracy in Asia, where the military seized power in Myanmar in a coup in February, and the Taliban regained power in Afghanistan. Thailand, Vietnam, Cambodia, and others remained non-democratic, and democratic backsliding occurred in several states, including the Philippines under Rodrigo Duterte, who has led a brutal extra-judicial crackdown on drugs during his tenure, and Malaysia, which struggled to form a government during an extended period of political instability.
Still, there was some good news for proponents of democracy in 2021, including Zambia, where successful businessman turned politician running for president for the sixth time Hakainde Hichilema successfully fought off attempts by the incumbent government to rig the vote. And in tiny Samoa, Fiame Naomi Mata’afa became the first female prime minister after the court of appeal ended the incumbent government’s attempt to remain in power through dubious means. The outgoing government was in power for 33 consecutive years, with the same prime minister for the past 22.
Though national elections were not held in the United States in 2021, state and local elections provided some clues as to what might be ahead in this year’s midterms. The gubernatorial races in Virginia and New Jersey were viewed as bellwether elections, being among the first of prominent elections since the last general election and with Congress hanging in the balance as we head into the fall. Some viewed Glenn Youngkin’s campaign in Virginia as a model for Republican candidates to follow to appeal to Trump’s base without alienating moderate voters in the midterms. Some took his win, along with Democratic incumbent Phil Murphey’s more narrowly than expected win in New Jersey, as indicators that the Democratic Party will be facing strong headwinds going into the midterms.
There were additional important elections throughout the world in 2021, including in Israel, Canada, and Iran, among other places. But perhaps the most important lesson in democracy of the year came from here in Catawba County where after a tie vote, a coin flip determined who won a city council seat in Conover. Given the tie, anyone who did not vote in the election who could have, would have cast a deciding vote.
When it comes to the midterm elections this year, it is easy to be cynical. Politicians are voted in and of office and not much seems to change in Washington. But elections have consequences as the saying goes, on everything from the economy to the environment to our health and education systems. So do not leave it to chance. Stay informed. Listen, think, converse and debate with others. And get out that vote.
David R. Dreyer is a political science professor at Lenoir-Rhyne University.