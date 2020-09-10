Column: Election officials don’t deserve smears

My father worked several elections many years ago. He served as a judge and as chief judge.
A precinct has three top officials: The chief judge plus one Republican and one Democrat. Dad was a Republican, so when he was chief judge, the triumvirate consisted of two Republicans and one Democrat.
These three people are nominated by their respective parties and the county board of elections makes the final decision. We didn’t have early voting when Dad was a judge, and voting was done by plain old paper ballot. Election Day was long and demanding.
Unless there was an emergency, a judge could not leave the polling place. There was a training session before an election, and judges took an oath to uphold election laws and equally serve everyone who came in to vote. Some things never change.
It wasn’t unusual in a presidential election to have voters still lined up when the polls officially closed. But everybody in line when the polls close gets to vote.
The day’s work is made much easier by assistants who are chosen by the chief judge. Depending on the size of the precinct and the kind of election, the chief judge could hire a couple or a lot. Poll workers are there to serve voters.
One presidential election, an elderly woman came to vote. She was registered. Had been for years. This time, she needed some help. It was Dad’s turn, and he accompanied her to a voting booth.
She declared she had not kept up with the candidates like she used to and asked Daddy to pick some candidates for her. She was hard of hearing, so she spoke loudly and that meant Dad had to speak up. Everybody in the polling place could hear the conversation.
Dad said he couldn’t choose for her. It was her vote and her choice. The woman insisted she needed some guidance. He gently but firmly said no, and said nobody working the polls could do the picking for her. Finally, “Can you still vote a straight ticket?” she asked Dad. Well, of course.
And she voted straight Democrat. When my father pointed out the school board was non-partisan, she sighed, Dad showed her where the candidates were on the ballot, and she recognized enough names to cast her votes.
The dear lady left, happy as could be, and the staff waited until she was out the door before laughing at Dad’s predicament. They giggled the whole time he was in the booth. They all swore nobody had put the woman up to asking for help to test election-day protocol.
But a test it was, requiring patience and tact, two qualities my father had in abundance.
The day didn’t end when the last ballot was deposited in the box. Judges and assistants had to count the ballots. The hand count had to have two consecutive identical totals before the three judges could certify the results.
The totals could change, not necessarily because of miscount or fraud, but because of contested votes (of which there were few) and potentially mismarked ballots that had to be reviewed at the board of elections office. Mail-in ballots were, and are, counted at the elections office and have a separate column on the official final report.
Not one time did the mandatory canvass materially change the overall result in Dad’s precinct. As a matter of fact, I don’t recall a messed-up vote count that ever changed the outcome in any election I covered as a journalist, and I was involved in every one — primaries and all — from 1974 through 40 years in the newspaper business.
Coverage areas included far-flung congressional and state legislative districts, and boundaries periodically shifted, sometimes drastically. Elections board members and executive directors were always accessible and helpful.
Remember, these board members, officers, precinct judges and assistants may be a relative, a friend, a business associate or somebody whose name you recognize. The oath of office and the objective of a fair and legal election have not changed since my father was a judge.
As a journalist, I’ve known a lot of election officials. They are political, for sure. They practice politicking within their parties, then bust a gut to guarantee a fair and spotless election. It’s public service, and the election process is sacrosanct.
Have there been election scandals? Yes. Have they been so prevalent as to call the integrity of North Carolina’s election process into question? No. As someone who has had to stay on the job until the last precinct has reported so the printing press can roll, I have faith in the system and the people who run it.
It is unconscionable for anyone — anyone — to suggest that North Carolinians should vote twice to make sure their votes are counted. That is deliberate, premeditated election interference. It’s meddling, pure and simple — an undeserved smear.
My father would be aghast that the Republican Party he loved would not publicly rebuke the notion.
I suggest you go to www.ncsbe.gov and check out the tab on Election Security. It’s good reading, as is the entire section of election law. I’m just one old reporter, but the law matches my experience with real-time election, with real people.
Reach Larry Clark at wryturlc@yahoo.com
