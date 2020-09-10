Column: Election officials don’t deserve smears

She declared she had not kept up with the candidates like she used to and asked Daddy to pick some candidates for her. She was hard of hearing, so she spoke loudly and that meant Dad had to speak up. Everybody in the polling place could hear the conversation.

Dad said he couldn’t choose for her. It was her vote and her choice. The woman insisted she needed some guidance. He gently but firmly said no, and said nobody working the polls could do the picking for her. Finally, “Can you still vote a straight ticket?” she asked Dad. Well, of course.

And she voted straight Democrat. When my father pointed out the school board was non-partisan, she sighed, Dad showed her where the candidates were on the ballot, and she recognized enough names to cast her votes.

The dear lady left, happy as could be, and the staff waited until she was out the door before laughing at Dad’s predicament. They giggled the whole time he was in the booth. They all swore nobody had put the woman up to asking for help to test election-day protocol.

But a test it was, requiring patience and tact, two qualities my father had in abundance.