Column: Easter serves as a reminder to spread love and grace

Today, many Christians will celebrate the Resurrection of our Lord, which is more commonly called Easter Sunday.

It is worth noting that those who worship in Eastern Orthodox congregations celebrate Easter on a different day. This is because western Christianity uses the Gregorian calendar and eastern Christianity uses the Julian calendar, which you can learn more about from a quick internet search. Regardless of the date, Christians celebrate on this day the good news found in the gospels of Matthew, Mark, Luke and John: that Jesus, who was crucified and died, was raised on the third day, defeating the power of sin and death; and that we, too, are promised resurrection to eternal life.

However, if you pay attention to the calendar, you will notice the date of Easter changes each year. A quick way to remember this is Easter is always the first Sunday after the first full moon of the vernal equinox (the beginning of the season of spring). This means the celebration of Easter always falls near the Jewish celebration of Passover, when the Jewish people remember God freeing their ancestors from slavery in Egypt.

These links to the beginning of spring and Passover also informs some of the names used. The word “Easter” has roots in an ancient pagan celebration. In pre-Christian England, a fertility goddess named “Eostre” was celebrated at the beginning of spring. The name stuck around, eventually becoming “Easter.” In Greek, the language in which the New Testament was written, the word “Passover” is “Pascha.” Today, some Christians call Easter the “Paschal Feast,” as we celebrate Jesus’ pass over from death to life.

The days leading up to the celebration of Easter are also an important part of the Christian tradition and are known as Holy Week. Palm Sunday, which falls one week before Easter, recalls Jesus’ triumphant entry into the city of Jerusalem. This is a particularly poignant worship service because we cry out, as those in the story, “Hosanna” (which means “save us”). Yet, we also acknowledge how quickly those cries turn to shouts of, “Crucify him!”

As Holy Week progresses, we mark Maundy Thursday. “Maundy” comes from the Latin word “mandatum.” On this day, we remember the new commandment, or mandate, that Jesus gave, that we love one another as he first loved us. On this day, we also recall Jesus celebrating the Passover with his disciples and instituting the meal Christians now celebrate, Holy Communion. Good Friday tells the story of Jesus’ suffering and death. The day before Easter, Holy Saturday, is a day of quiet reflection, as we sit with the sorrow of remembering that Jesus was dead in the tomb. The fullness of the story that unfolds in Holy Week makes the Easter celebration richer.

When put together, these events leading up to and including Easter are about more than just remembering the past. Instead, they remind us of our sinfulness and how we continue, through our thoughts, words, and deeds, to hurt and harm others. At the same time, they remind us of God’s abundant grace and love, which sets us free from sin; and that God calls and empowers us to live out a sacrificial love for the sake of others. Easter is about more than just shouting, “Christ is risen!” It is, on a much deeper level, a reminder to Christians that we are to share God’s love and grace with others precisely because God, through Jesus Christ, has first shown love and grace to us.

This call to share love and grace with others will hopefully lead us to overcome our own prejudices and biases. Even that is captured in the gospel stories of the resurrection, because they all agree on a specific point. Early in the morning, on the first day of the week, a group of women go to the tomb. Women are the first to learn about the resurrection of Jesus. Women are the first ones to preach the good news that Jesus is alive. Given that women during this time were seen as little more than property, this is a clear message. All people are created in God’s image and are worthy of dignity, value, and worth. Despite our occasional hard-headedness, God most certainly works through whom God chooses. Hopefully, we don’t miss out on God’s presence because we wrongly make assumptions about others.

Easter is a celebration. A celebration the God keeps promises. A celebration that God does not let sin and death have the last word. A celebration that God works in and through people, even those we least expect. May those of us who celebrate Easter be mindful of this, that through our words and deeds others will see and know God’s love and grace.

The Rev. Todd Cutter is an ordained minister in the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America (ELCA). He currently serves as the University Pastor and Director of Spiritual Life at Lenoir-Rhyne University.

