Column: Easter 50 years ago included tough egg contest

A half century ago, Easter was a special time for my family who lived at the base of Hogan’s Mountain at the far southern end of the Brushy Mountains. In our community, church activities were at the center of Easter celebrations. Special foods, the Easter bunny, dyeing eggs, hiding eggs, and the tough egg contest were favorite events for Easter Sunday.

The churches of Hogan’s Mountain regularly held a sunrise service followed by breakfast in the church fellowship hall. Regular morning services were then held, and the congregations left to an afternoon of varied activities. Churches were decorated with Easter lilies and representations of the cross, both Christian symbols relating to the religious significance of the season and the renewal of faith.

The women of the mountain wore their Easter bonnets and newly sewn dresses to the services. The pastors always made special note of these dresses and bonnets. The ministers knew that the positive comments could often result in the receipt of wonderful pies and cakes during the following weeks.

Before leaving for sunrise services, the children of the mountain would leave an empty Easter basket on their back porches. While they were at church, the Easter bunny would arrive to leave all kinds of marshmallow and chocolate treats in the baskets. Since our family was of Dutch-German extraction, the basket always included a chocolate bunny. The first use of the bunny as a symbol of Easter appeared in Germany in the 1500s. Easter baskets with the green fake grass originated from two sources.

The Pennsylvania Dutch children make Easter bunny nests out of grass for the receipt of candy and gifts. The basket originated from the practice of taking baskets of food to priests and preachers during the Easter season.

Easter eggs were a great part of the afternoon activities with eggs being hidden for younger children and the tough egg contest for older members of the Hogan’s Mountain community. Let me digress a minute. To have enough eggs for coloring on the Saturday before Easter, eggs collected from the henhouse would be saved in different locations around the house until time for the Saturday egg dyeing. My third brother traditionally hid larger numbers of eggs for dyeing. One particular year he was not present for the Saturday festivities. To make a long story short, the eggs he forgot to give to our mother stayed in a fabric bag hung on the wall for over two months until my brother accidentally discovered the cache when they fell to the floor and burst. We had rotten egg smell in the house for days!

Before the days of store-bought egg dyes, we used a variety of coloring agents to give the eggs a festive look. During the egg-dyeing time, my mother would tell the story told by her mother that the brightly colored eggs were a celebration of spring. She said the red eggs symbolized the blood of Christ and the green eggs symbolized the recognition of the Last Supper. She also said that eggs were often given to others as a symbol of the renewal of life.

Our mother usually bought chocolate-covered marshmallow bunnies as prizes for the egg hunts and tough egg contest. You probably wonder what a tough egg contest is! Well, a variety of winged fowl were found on farms around Hogan’s Mountain. The variety included bantams, red Dominiques, guineas, ducks, geese, etc. Each family member was allowed two hardboiled eggs for the contest. The contest involved hitting the sharper ends of the eggs together to see which would come away without breaking. My father seemed to always win the contest. In later years I found that his secret was guinea eggs which had harder shells than typical barnyard fowl. Oh, my mother always made good use of the leftover eggs. For the next few days our diet was supplemented with deviled eggs and egg salad.

Easter was second only to Christmas as the most exciting holiday around the mountain. Even with all the festivities, our Christian beliefs helped us maintain our focus on the religious nature of the holiday season.

Warren Hollar is a retired Alexander County Schools administrator and clinician retiree from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte.

Warren Hollar is a retired Alexander County Schools administrator and clinician retiree from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte.