Column: Dorothy Kilgallen had a secret

Kilgallen,’s death was officially reported as an overdose of alcohol and barbiturates, though she was not known to drink heavily or to abuse drugs.

Her personal assistant who found her body described the scene as staged. She was not in her normal bedroom. She wore a bolero-type blouse over a nightgown and false eyelashes, and was supposedly reading a book, “The Honey Badger,” though she’d finished it weeks before.

Kilgallen had weak eyesight and required glasses to read, but no glasses were found in the room.

Once reported, it took hours for the police to arrive at the scene.

A thorough investigation was never conducted though biographers have attempted to solve the mystery in true crime books. A motive? They need only look as far as the manuscript she was working on.

Kilgallen, who had covered such famous cases as the Lindbergh kidnapping and the Sam Sheppard trial, was covering the Jack Ruby case in Dallas. Ruby, as we know, was the man who shot and killed Lee Harvey Oswald, the alleged murderer of President John F. Kennedy. Kilgallen, the only reporter to be granted an interview with Ruby, was in the process of writing a book that would supposedly “bust this case wide open,” to use her words.